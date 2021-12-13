5 Reasons Brock Lesnar is More Entertaining without Paul Heyman in WWE

For years, the duo of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were inseparable in the WWE. Heyman did the talking and Lesnar backed it up in the ring. Heyman was able to articulate what was going to happen and Lesnar was able to destroy everything in his path. It was a formula that brought championships and put butts in seats.

In the current WWE landscape, Paul Heyman has a new wrestler he has served as an advocate for, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It is a pairing that has led to Reigns' best run to date as a WWE Superstar. Reigns has held onto the title for over 450 days and has never looked better in the ring or been as effective on the mic and Heyman has definitely played a major role in that.

When Brock Lesnar made his surprise return at this year’s SummerSlam, the speculation started immediately; would Heyman betray Reigns and return to Lesnar? As of yet, this has not happened, including in the only title match between the two to date. It has been teased on WWE Smackdown on a few occasions on whether or not Heyman is still consulting Lesnar. So far, there hasn’t been any concrete proof and Heyman remains in the Reigns’ fold. Surprisingly, Lesnar has proved to be quite adept on his own. He has shown signs of his character having never been seen before without Heyman to do his talking for him.

Let’s take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar has been more entertaining without Paul Heyman in WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar: New Look, New Attitude

BKN NETS REVENGE TOUR 2021 @KDTrey__SZN I am freaking LOVING this new Brock Lesnar. The attitude, the look, the presence, it’s all top tier stuff. I’d love to see Brock become Universal Champion. He’s easily the coolest babyface in wrestling rn. #Smackdown I am freaking LOVING this new Brock Lesnar. The attitude, the look, the presence, it’s all top tier stuff. I’d love to see Brock become Universal Champion. He’s easily the coolest babyface in wrestling rn. #Smackdown https://t.co/HXHzcFqX9X

The biggest surprise about Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam was perhaps less about the return itself than the new look Lesnar was sporting in the WWE. Gone was the tight crew cut and clean shaven face that has been his look since his early days in the WWE.

Instead, Lesnar returned with a thick beard and a top knot haircut. It was a stunning new look that has seemingly given Lesnar’s character more depth.

Brock Lesnar seems to be bringing more of himself into the WWE on this go-round. He has talked about where he lives and what he likes to do. He is dressed like the farmer and hunter that he was during his frequent WWE hiatuses.

While he is still a beast and a dangerous looking individual every time he makes his way to the ring, he is also just more interesting to look at. He looks like he might have something to say and be less like a paid assassin.

Lesnar is still a butt kicking machine, but now he appears to be one with more depth and with a look the public wants to know more about.

