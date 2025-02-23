5 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should accept the Rock's offer

Cody Rhodes and The Rock had quite possibly one of the strangest segments in WWE history. The Final Boss's last-minute appearance was revealed the night before, shaking up the entire card for SmackDown.

After happily announcing that WrestleMania would emanate from New Orleans once again (the third time in 12 years), he called out Rhodes for a face-to-face.

What followed was 30 minutes that sucked the air out of fans in attendance and likely eye rolls from most people watching from home. The Rock took nearly 20 minutes before mentioning that he wanted Cody Rhodes to be "his champion."

He also wanted his soul. The Final Boss gave Rhodes until Elimination Chamber to make his decision. The Undisputed WWE Champ should take the offer for the next five reasons.

#5. He's had subtle heel tendencies a few times recently

The exchange between Rock and Cody Rhodes could be interpreted in a few ways. The first is that it's The Final Boss testing the champ's resolve as the face of the company.

Rocky wields an immense amount of power with his spot on the TKO board, so he wants to make sure he's the real deal. The Rock may also want to corrupt the most valiant hero currently in WWE.

All he would have to do is amp up a few subtle tells that Cody Rhodes has displayed lately. Ignoring a friend's pleas was one sign that The American Nightmare could soon live up to his nickname.

Another sign was resorting to Kevin Owens' tactics by dumping him head-first through a ladder at the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes hasn't always been the shiny, incorruptible hero who always does the right thing (at least not in his mind).

#4. It would prove Kevin Owens right

Kevin Owens isn't the only heel/antihero who has questioned Cody Rhodes' actions over the last year. Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have also brought up issues/inconsistencies with his actions while WWE Champion.

The Prizefighter was angry that Rhodes had no problem teaming up with the man who made his life hell for four years, Roman Reigns. His simple reasoning was "It was the right thing to do." The right thing for who, Reigns?

That moment set Owens on his destructive path. Rollins also questioned Rhodes' willingness to team up with The Tribal Chief.

If The American Nightmare accepts the Rock's offer, it will bolster Owens' argument even more. A good portion of fans already agree with his words but not necessarily his actions.

#3. Cody Rhodes' hero act is losing steam

John Cena is famous for never turning heel once his career started to rise. It was one of the biggest "what ifs" in wrestling history and was even briefly explored in his Firefly Funhouse match with Bray Wyatt.

While Cena is cheered every time he shows up in the current landscape of WWE, it wasn't always the case. Cody Rhodes essentially picked that mantle up since returning to WWE.

He's overcome injuries, incredible odds, and numerous obstacles on his way to finishing his story. It was fun to watch and a large portion of fans still love him.

However, overcoming everything is starting to get old. Reading the room can sometimes save a star from being rejected by the fans. Just ask Roman Reigns once The Shield broke up.

#2. A massive swerve in WWE history

The best heel and face turns come from out of nowhere. A missing star can return to help an ally only to completely turn on them with an attack. Seth Rollins' heel turn was brilliantly executed.

Having a star show up unexpectedly can help a middling show go over the top. This happened recently with Ricky Starks on NXT. Triple H has mostly been even-keeled and predictable with his outcomes.

Outside of Jacob Fatu's shocking debut, things have been pretty safe. Having the biggest star in the company turn heel by accepting a devil's offer would turn everything on its head.

The unexpected nature, like The Rock's interjection into the build-up to WrestleMania, would provide some great moments on RAW and SmackDown.

#1. It would force WWE to push new faces as top heroes

The best way to test if a different star can hold a top spot in WWE is to place him or her against another top star. The American Nightmare proved he could do it against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre did the same against Brock Lesnar.

Cody will turn to the dark side if he accepts The Rock's offer. That will leave a void atop the face side of WWE's roster. Stars like Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, or LA Knight could fill the role. Knight is great on the mic and is massively popular.

Jey is also one of the most popular stars but isn't the best on the mic. By turning heel, WWE can test Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, Penta, or even Jacob Fatu as top faces.

Hayes and Theory are great in the ring but just need a huge opportunity to stand out. Penta and Fatu are already crowd favorites. If Cody Rhodes accepts the devil's offer, it will open up opportunities for other names to oppose him in his new role.

