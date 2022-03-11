5 reasons Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship at NXT RoadBlock on March 8, 2022. The Showoff won a triple threat match against Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa with the help of his tag team partner Robert Roode. It was shocking for NXT fans because they thought Ziggler would put Breakker over.

Now that the former world champion has won the title, many opportunities have opened up. Ziggler's reign can go many ways, from dream opponents to possible main roster defenses.

Due to the shocking nature of the title change, fans have speculated why Dolph member won the championship. Let's explore the reasons for putting the NXT Championship on the member of the Dirty Dawgs and why it was a good move.

Here are five reasons why Dolph Ziggler is the new NXT Champion:

#5. Dolph Ziggler has no WrestleMania direction on the main roster

Dolph Ziggler isn't involved in the main roster food on the Road to WrestleMania. His main interactions since Royal Rumble 2022 have been against Tommaso Ciampa. His tag team, the Dirty Dawgs, aren't involved in the RAW tag team title scene either. It means The Showoff is free to have an extended NXT run. Therefore it makes sense for him to be NXT Champion.

#4. Dolph Ziggler's wrestling style fits NXT

Dolph Ziggler is a world-class technical wrestler. He's one of the best bumpers and sellers in the game and rarely has a bad match. He fits into NXT's fast-paced, action-packed wrestling style like a glove. Any superstar from NXT 2.0 that crosses paths with Ziggler won't have to change their style to put on a good match. The decision to make Dolph Ziggler NXT Champion makes sense due to his in-ring compatibility with the other talents on the brand.

#3. Dolph Ziggler's experience and exposure will bring more eyes to NXT

Ziggler is the first to hold both the world heavyweight and NXT championships. The two-time world champion brings over a decade of experience to the young NXT talent pool. Having the second highest Royal Rumble appearance of all time (among other things), leading the brand will lend a great deal of exposure to any challengers and eventual conquerors. It, in turn, will invigorate Ziggler's character, adding another notch to his star power when he returns to the main roster.

#2. Dolph Ziggler has a wide assortment of fresh feuds to explore in NXT

Dolph Ziggler has been around for a long time. Over his stay on the main roster, The Showoff has faced almost everybody. As a result, there's a dire shortage of opponents that can capture the WWE Universe's attention on the main roster across the ring from him.

It's a different story, however, in NXT 2.0. Like it was when current women's champion Mandy Rose left RAW, the veteran has only faced a handful of stars on the third brand, such as Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. It'll be a first-time clash whenever the new Champion steps in the ring. Thus, everyone on NXT 2.0 is a fresh and exciting storyline waiting to happen. Hence, putting the title on Ziggler is a logical decision since Ciampa has already worked with most of the NXT roster, and Breakker seems destined for the main roster callup.

#1. Winning back the title from Dolph Ziggler on a bigger stage will be a huge boost to Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker held the NXT Championship for over two months before losing it to Dolph Ziggler at Roadblock. It was a shocking development since Breakker was to have a long-dominant reign atop NXT 2.0 in preparation for a bright future on the main roster.

However, the title change presents an opportunity for the young star to take on the veteran heel on a bigger stage and reclaim his prize with more eyes on him. Ziggler has a reputation of putting over younger talent, and if done right, this could propel Bron Breakker to stardom and draw more eyes to NXT than ever before.

