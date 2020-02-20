5 Reasons Edge needs to win a WWE title in 2020

Will Edge capture gold again?

The wrestling world was lit on fire when Edge returned from a nine-year hiatus at the Royal Rumble back in January.

Thanks to a string of neck injuries, it looked as though the career of the Rated-R Superstar was truly over, and there was no coming back. In the weeks leading up to the Rumble, online hysteria reached manic levels about the potential return of an all-time great. Edge, on the other hand, was crafty enough to quickly demolish any rumours of a return, including on the night of the show istelf!

The 11-time world champion knows what it takes to reach the top of the mountain in WWE, but at the age of 46, could he really do it one more time?

If it's going to happen, it needs to happen soon...

Here are 5 reasons Edge needs to win a WWE world title in 2020.

#1 Strike while the iron's hot

Edge's return was incredible

The return of Edge was always going to be a huge story, but few could have predicted just how huge it would be.

The surprise entry in the Royal Rumble was the perfect move - allowing Edge to get back into the swing of things in the ring and test fan engagement at the same time.

The video of his unexpected return has been viewed on the WWE YouTube channel a staggering eleven million times. That's big, even for WWE. Only guys like The Undetaker get anywhere near that many hits.

If WWE wants to give Edge at least one more run with the title (WWE or Universal) they should strike while the iron's hot and put things into motion as soon as possible. Fan anticipation around Edge's return is still at breaking point. Getting him in the title picture once his expected match at WrestleMania 36 with Randy Orton is over and done with is undoubtedly what's best for business.

