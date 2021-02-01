5 Reasons why Edge won the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge has done it and won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Edge made history tonight by becoming only the third WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble Match from the first spot, also joining the elite list of Superstars who have won the Royal Rumble Match twice.

Entering at No. 1, Edge lasted throughout the match and made a total of three eliminations, with the last of them being his arch-rival Randy Orton to earn himself a world title shot at WrestleMania 37 against any champion of his choice. Truth be told, not many saw that coming and the decision has left fans wondering why did WWE choose him as the winner.

In this article, let's take a look at five reasons why Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions to this massive victory tonight.

#5 One last world title reign for one of the greatest champions of all time - Edge

It was last year at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match where Edge made his almost miraculous return to WWE after almost nine years. He had retired in 2011 due to his injury, while still at the top of the WWE mountain as the world champion.

Edge wasn't able to win the match last year, but still managed to reach the final three. Edge's Royal Rumble victory this year could lead to him getting one final world title reign at WrestleMania 37 - be it the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

Edge never really lost his title in the first place but unlike other part-timers, instead of calling out the champion and getting a title shot, Edge earned his way and will now be challenging for a world title at WrestleMania 37 later this year.