5 Reasons why Goldberg must challenge the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton after WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is set to take place this weekend. The card is looking absolutely stacked, with multiple big title bouts and grudge matches booked with major stars such as Gunther, Becky Lynch, and LA Knight, among others.

Arguably, the biggest match booked for the show is John Cena vs. Randy Orton. Cena is continuing his retirement tour, while Orton has become a living legend. Fans are excited to see these two relive their classic rivalry once last time in St. Louis.

After the match ends, however, what comes next for either man? For now, that isn't clear, but it would be quite interesting if a legend showed up to confront the winner. More specifically, Goldberg could appear.

Da Man is looking to retire this year, but before he does, the Hall of Famer could show up at Backlash and challenge the winner of the world title match. This article will look at several reasons why Goldberg should do exactly that.

Below are five reasons why Goldberg must challenge the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton after WWE Backlash.

#5. Goldberg never had a Universal Title reign over 30 days in length, and Triple H could book him stronger

Goldberg shocked WWE fans when he returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut over a decade after leaving under less-than-ideal terms in 2004. What was meant to be a one-off match with Brock Lesnar turned into much more.

Da Man went on to win the Universal Championship twice during his latest run. First he won the gold from Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane 2017, only to lose it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He then defeated The Fiend for the gold at Super ShowDown in 2020, just to lose it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania.

Neither of those Universal Title reigns lasted a month. He didn't have one successful title defense. This comes down to Vince McMahon's flaws as a booker. Given that Triple H is a much stronger creative head than Vince, especially when it comes to title reigns, Goldberg challenging the winner could mean Da Man would finally get a better world title reign.

#4. This could set up an Undisputed WWE Title match between Goldberg and Gunther

WWE Bad Blood last year featured some big moments. The Rock returned in a moment that had people buzzing, but it ultimately went nowhere. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had an incredible Hell in a Cell Match, which is unlikely to ever be forgotten.

The show also featured a segment with Goldberg and Gunther. The two got heated, and many WWE fans assumed in the moment that a match between the two would come. For now, that hasn't happened yet.

If Goldberg challenges the world champion and wins the belt, however, it could set up Da Man vs. The Ring General. Gunther certainly wants the world title again and he'd undoubtedly challenge the former WCW Champion for a new belt if the opportunity presents itself.

#3. A Goldberg-Randy Orton match would be dramatically different this time around

Randy Orton is a modern-day legend. He is a 14-time world champion and remains one of WWE's most popular stars. As noted, he'll be challenging John Cena for the world title at Backlash in St. Louis.

Interestingly, Orton and Goldberg have battled before. The two went one-on-one in a singles match on the August 18th, 2003 edition of WWE RAW. They went on to fight again in various tag team and Handicap Match settings, both on and off of television.

While The Viper was dominated in that RAW bout many moons ago, Orton is a completely different wrestler over 20 years later. The two clashing now would be far more interesting now that Randy Orton is a top star in the promotion.

#2. Da Man could ultimately put over somebody like Bron Breakker

Goldberg is a legend, and part of his legacy is the fact that he spent the bulk of his career as an unstoppable machine. He rose to prominence thanks to an undefeated streak in WCW, after all.

With how much he was given, Goldberg should absolutely be giving back to the next generation. If he challenges the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship and wins the gold, he will have the chance.

For example, someone like Bron Breakker could be elevated to the next level by challenging and defeating the former WCW Champion. If Bron defeats Goldberg for the title and retires the big man, he would be a made star for the rest of his career.

#1. John Cena's last match could be against Goldberg for the world title in December

Speaking of final matches, John Cena will be having his last pro wrestling match ever in December. His entire WWE run this year is part of his ongoing retirement tour.

Something very interesting could happen if Goldberg wins the Undisputed WWE Championship. Let's say John Cena defends successfully against Orton but fails to retain the gold against Goldberg. From there, John can spend the next several months regrouping and leveling up.

This could then lead to a double retirement match in December: John Cena vs. Goldberg for the world title. Not only will the winner go into the history books by retiring as world champion, but it would be fascinating to see which legend leaves with a win.

