5 Reasons why Jey Uso is Roman Reigns' Universal title challenger at Clash of Champions 2020

Roman Reigns' Universal title opponent at Clash of Champions 2020 was supposed to be decided in a Fatal-4-Way match on SmackDown between Matt Riddle, Big E, Sheamus, and King Corbin.

While we thought that Big E would be the clear choice since Roman Reigns is a heel (and Matt Riddle is in a feud with King Corbin), it seemed obvious. However, that wasn't the case. Instead, Sheamus attacked Big E on SmackDown as he was getting ready to welcome back Xavier Woods and slammed him on the front window of a car - taking him out of the match.

In what seemed to be a bit of nepotism, Paul Heyman convinced Adam Pearce to put Jey Uso in the match instead. As we know, Jimmy Uso is out injured until early 2021. Jey Uso ended up winning the main event and will now face Roman Reigns in the Universal title match at Clash of Champions 2020. Here are a few reasons why.

#5. Big E isn't ready to face Roman Reigns yet

As great as Big E is, he's too early into his singles run to compete for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. While he could certainly reach that stage in a year or so, WWE knows that Big E isn't ready for that spot just yet.

It's only been a month now since Big E has been competing as a singles star and to push him to face Roman Reigns would be a bit surprising and early. WWE knows that they could risk having fans turn on another potential babyface, which is why they went with an angle where Big E can feud with Sheamus and build himself up while Roman Reigns has an opponent that makes more sense for him.