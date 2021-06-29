5 reasons why John Cena should go after the Universal Championship

Let's face it, folks, John Cena should absolutely go after Roman Reigns when he returns to WWE. There's no better feud for the man. The Universal Champion has evolved into a completely different performer than Cena saw in their match in 2017.

Not only that, but putting John Cena on SmackDown sets up for quite a few fresh match-ups, and it's a chance for him to go back to the brand that made him. Story-wise, money-wise, it doesn't matter. Cena going for the Universal Championship and, more importantly, facing Reigns is the best option should he return.

If you're unsure, we've got five great reasons why.

#5 Jimmy and Jey Uso could get a lot out of working with John Cena

If you're coming after Roman Reigns, you're going to have to face off against his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso. While Reigns has been a major force on SmackDown, he's been forcing any and all challengers to face "Main Event" Jey Uso first. With Jimmy back now, he's sure to fill that role as well.

It's done wonders for Jey, as he's genuinely put on some of the best matches of the past year. He really is the main event, as he's been in that spot since facing off against Reigns all the way back at Clash of Champions in September. His stock has only continued to rise, and Jimmy will soon feel that same gift this summer.

If WWE truly want to get one of their greatest tag teams to a major level as singles guys, have them work with John Cena. The Cenation leader, especially in his last few runs, has done nothing but make everyone he's worked with look good. Cesaro, all of The New Day, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Rusev, the list goes on.

Let's add The Usos to it. Let's make them true main eventers. If Jimmy and Jey Uso aren't made after some mini-feuds with John Cena, what else could WWE even do?

