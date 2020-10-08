5 reasons why Keith Lee should move to SmackDown

The Limitless Keith Lee is one of the latest Superstars to jump ship from NXT to the main roster. The former NXT and North American Champion debuted on Monday Night RAW the night after SummerSlam. Immediately upon his debut, he began a mini-feud with Randy Orton, culminating in a match at Payback, where Lee pinned the Viper to gain the biggest victory of his career.

In the wake of his monumental victory, he entered the WWE Championship picture. The Limitless One faced off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on two separate occasions, however, both matches had indecisive finishes. The first one ended due to outside interference from RETRIBUTION, before the second bout was cut short by the returning Orton, who exacted vengeance on McIntyre.

Vince McMahon booked Lee strongly in the latter's first month on the main roster, but he hasn't been able to shine. Aside from the encounters with McIntyre and Orton, Lee has been a non-factor. Reportedly, WWE management doesn't have any immediate plans in store for the behemoth, which is hugely underwhelming.

A star of Keith Lee's caliber deserves much better. At the moment, the best option for him is to switch to the blue brand, SmackDown.

#5 Keith Lee is overshadowed on RAW

Keith Lee and Randy Orton are no strangers to each other.

The Limitless One is a tremendous athlete with undeniable charisma. He has the makings of a real WWE Superstar. However, compared to SmackDown, RAW has a loaded roster with immense talent. The likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, The Hurt Business, and Rey Mysterio dominate the upper-card. Moreover, there is also an increased focus on RETRIBUTION and RAW Underground.

Apart from Aleister Black, there is no one Keith Lee could fight. Rollins is engaged in a rivalry with the Mysterio Family, while The Hurt Business are pre-occupied with RETRIBUTION, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews. Furthermore, Lee has played second-fiddle to the likes of Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Keith Lee is less likely to feature prominently on RAW, hence his chances of breaking out on the red brand are slim.