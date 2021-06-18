5 reasons why Kofi Kingston should join The Hurt Business

MVP tried to drive a wedge between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Bobby Lashley's cunning manager insinuated that Kingston was better off as a singles competitor.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo briefly entered the WWE Championship picture last month by pinning The All Mighty. But he later lost to Drew McIntyre in a Number One Contender's Match.

The run-ins with Lashley and McIntyre were the closest that Kingston has gotten to the WWE Championship since October 2019. Back then, Brock Lesnar squashed the fan-favorite in eleven seconds to end Kingston's magical run at the top. The veteran of the New Day then moved back to the tag team division, and he arguably still hasn't recovered from that defeat.

As incredible as the New Day has been as a stable, it is time for the group to disband. The best way to do so would be to have Kofi Kingston betray Xavier Woods and align with MVP.

Here are five reasons why Kofi Kingston should join the Hurt Business.

#5 Kofi Kingston is the perfect member to disband the New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are good friends.

The New Day is one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The dynamic trio has won the Tag Team Championships a record-setting eleven times. For almost seven years, the faction dominated the tag team division and defeated top-caliber duos like The Usos and Dudley Boyz.

But all good things must come to an end, and it is time for one of WWE's most popular teams to disband. In all honesty, the team was never the same after Big E started his solo run. Kingston and Woods continued working together as a pair, but their act became somewhat tedious.

Even though fans love each member of the New Day, the faction has been on top for too long. Their popularity and dominance has grown at the expense of other teams. For example, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were doing well when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in July 2020. But the New Day took the titles back a few months later.

Likewise, the duo received a mixed response when they won the RAW Tag Team Championships in March.

Kofi Kingston should be the one to stab Woods in the back and end the New Day. After all, he has a personal motive: MVP is interested in Kingston because he sees potential in the former champion as a singles competitor.

Because Big E is not around anymore, it would be difficult for Kingston to win the gold and fulfill his commitment as a tag partner. Therefore, he needs to break free by betraying Woods and focusing on his singles career.

