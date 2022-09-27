Roman Reigns return, long-term storyline plans - 5 reasons why last week's WWE SmackDown was a ratings hit

To say Roman Reigns, Friday Night SmackDown, and WWE programming is a hit right now is a major understatement. Despite the rocky scandals that plagued the company earlier this summer, leading to Vince McMahon's retirement, it seems to be firing on all cylinders now.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which aired at 8 PM EST on September 23rd, had a staggering 2.535 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. For context, this is the most viewers the show has had since 2020. Excluding one show with an NFL lead-in, SmackDown drew the best viewership in almost two and a half years, dating back to March 2020.

Except when Monday Night RAW faced stiff competition last week, the ratings for WWE programming have been up year-over-year compared to 2021.

SmackDown featured several big moments and matches, some directly promoted and others not so much. What led fans to check out the latest show from the blue brand? What contributed to the big rating?

Below are five reasons why last week's SmackDown was a rating hit.

#5. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline appeared on the show

Roman Reigns' The Bloodline

The most apparent reason fans tuned into SmackDown last week came down to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was joined by the rest of The Bloodline - The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in professional wrestling today, and his two-year championship reign is incredible. When he's on television, fans tune in. With his reduced schedule, his appearances are lesser, making him feel even more important.

The segment featuring Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was incredible. It received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with Sami Zayn's interactions with Roman Reigns being a particular highlight. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion officially made Zayn an "Honorary Uce" in a must-see segment.

#4. Braun Strowman made his big in-ring return last week

Braun Strowman

On the September 5th edition of Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment after being let go in 2021. The big man attacked several tag teams and security, immediately putting every superstar on notice.

The Monster Among Men continued his rampage over the next few shows, culminating with a match against The Alpha Academy's Otis on Friday Night SmackDown. The bout was Braun's in-ring return after his absence from the company.

Many fans tuned in to see what would happen as the massive Strowman took on the powerful Otis, who was joined ringside by Chad Gable. The two had a competitive bout which ended with Braun Strowman power bombing the former amateur wrestler and picking up the win.

#3. The White Rabbit teases are building intrigue for fans

A major reason fans likely tuned into SmackDown wasn't even directly advertised on TV, streaming platforms, social media, or on WWE.com's home page. Due to viral marketing, many fans were intrigued by the blue brand's latest episode.

The White Rabbit teases have fans on their toes. "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane has been playing between commercials and at live events. Mysterious QR codes have popped up, sending fans on confusing Easter egg hunts.

The QR code from last week's episode of RAW teased 9:23. Fans quickly realized that it was the date of WWE SmackDown. Many fans were curious if Bray Wyatt was returning to the company or at least hoping the mystery would be solved. Instead, new clues popped up, which will keep the mystery alive for the time being.

#2. The overall direction of both SmackDown and WWE is enticing fans to keep tuning in

Triple H has changed the game

There were several major reasons for fans to tune into SmackDown, which is part of why so many did. The WWE Universe wasn't just treated to an appearance from Roman Reigns or a return match for Braun Strowman. They have many reasons to watch.

Most fans seem to believe that the WWE television product has improved tremendously over the past few months since Vince McMahon retired. The structuring of the shows has felt fresher, and a variety of talent is featured.

Another aspect fans have enjoyed about the product is the returns. Stars from NXT, RAW, and SmackDown who had their contracts expire or were released during the previous regime have been popping up semi-regularly. WWE's current programming is plain exciting to watch, and fans are tuning in for it.

#1. SmackDown featured an incredible tag team main event

While Roman Reigns is the face of World Wrestling Entertainment and the mere hint of Bray Wyatt returning electrifies fans all around the world, there are plenty of other positives to find with WWE programming. One notable change made during the new regime is a heavy focus on championships.

The United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship have been two titles to gain prominence in Triple H's era. Still, the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles have also been boosted as of late. In fact, The Usos defended their titles in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey took on The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland. The two teams put on a great match, and the Brutes were seemingly destined to dethrone the champions before Imperium distracted the bruisers. While the titles didn't change hands, fans were treated to an epic tag team bout.

There has been a lot to love about WWE in recent months. Roman Reigns remains the face of the company, but each show currently offers new and exciting stories with growing rosters. Hopefully, the company can keep the momentum going.

