5 reasons Omos could return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Omos has been absent from the company for almost a year. The veteran last competed for the promotion in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, won by Bronson Reed last year.

Omos used to be managed by MVP, but the legend's time in the promotion came to an end last year, and he has since signed with All Elite Wrestling. The 30-year-old spent some time in Japan earlier this year and captured the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris. However, The Nigerian Giant later gave up the title to return to WWE.

Listed below are five reasons Omos could return to the company ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#5. Omos may have improved during his WWE hiatus

Omos was presented as a larger-than-life star when he was on WWE television, but he would also regularly lose his matches. The giant was able to do some powerful moves in the ring, but his matches were not memorable.

He may have improved his work in the ring during his hiatus from the company, and could return this Friday night on SmackDown. The former champion might be introduced by Nick Aldis as the newest member of the blue brand roster this Friday night due to the work he has put in during his time away.

#4. Braun Strowman needs a new opponent

Braun Strowman has been in an intense rivalry with The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu for months on SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters defeated Fatu earlier this year at Saturday Night's Main Event, but picked up the victory via disqualification as The Samoan Werewolf would not stop attacking him.

Fatu beat Strowman in a Last Man Standing match on the April 4 edition of WWE SmackDown to earn a United States Championship match against LA Knight at WrestleMania.

Omos could return on SmackDown this week to confront Strowman and potentially reignite their rivalry. The Monster of All Monsters defeated The Nigerian Giant in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2022.

#3. He could serve as John Cena's bodyguard

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year and will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare currently has some momentum after planting Cena with a Cross Rhodes last month on the red brand.

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, and could hire Omos as protection ahead of WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader may decide to have the giant accompany him to the ring for his promo with Cody Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown to ensure that he is not attacked by the champion again.

The 7ft star used to be the bouncer for RAW Underground, and would be a natural fit as Cena's bodyguard.

#2. The former champion could reunite with AJ Styles

AJ Styles rescued popular comedian Andrew Schulz from Logan Paul last month on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden. The Maverick got his revenge on Styles this past Monday and hit him with a Paulverizer ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41.

Styles and Omos captured the RAW Tag Team Championship together at WrestleMania 37. The two stars could reunite ahead of 'Mania, and The Phenomenal One might ask his former tag team partner to be ringside for his match this weekend in Las Vegas to make sure that none of Logan Paul's friends attempt to interfere.

#1. The veteran could enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Bronson Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year in impressive fashion. However, he will not be able to defend his crown this year as he suffered a major injury at WWE Survivor Series 2024 and still has not returned to the ring.

Omos could make his return to WWE television this Friday night on SmackDown to compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He would likely tower over every other star in the match and would have a good chance of emerging victorious.

