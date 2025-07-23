5 Reasons why Paul Heyman must hand the Money in the Bank briefcase to 36-year-old WWE star

With Seth Rollins out of the picture due to injury, his heel stable in WWE has fallen into the care of Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer, best known for managing some of the biggest names in the company, now also has to take care of Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase.There has been much speculation about what Paul Heyman will do with the briefcase, as it is believed that The Visionary will be out of action for an extended period of time. Many even predicted that Heyman might decide to give it to another superstar.During this week's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed was seen holding the briefcase, and this could clue fans into what Heyman may do. The Oracle could just hand the case over to 36-year-old Reed. But why not Bron Breakker? Here are five reasons why Bronson Reed is the perfect candidate for the Money in the Bank briefcase.#5. Bronson Reed needs a solid push in WWEUnlike Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed was never given the push he needed. Moreover, he's in his mid-30s. For big men in WWE, going over 40 puts way more strain on the body.Breakker got his championship run with the Intercontinental Title, but Reed has yet to win a singles title on the main roster. Since Rollins will be out for a long time, the Aus-Zilla should be pushed to the moon by handing him the Money in the Bank briefcase.#4. Bronson Reed has proved he can hang in the ring with top namesNot only is Reed intimidating in the ring, but he has proven time and time again that he can hang with the big league. He can have a great match with any one of the big names in the company. Since Rollins isn't there and the Australian star, this is the chance for the company to build a new star.Not only can he feud with top WWE stars such as Roman Reigns, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena now, but also Rollins when he returns. The Visionary won't be pleased if Heyman hands the briefcase to Reed and he cashes in successfully.Reed already shared ring with Rhodes, Reigns, and other top stars of the company. The Aus-Zilla is also set to face the OTC in a tag team at SummerSlam.#3. He needs a title winAs mentioned earlier, Reed has not won a title on the main roster. In NXT, he was the North American Champion. During his time on the indies, he won multiple championships. Having him use the briefcase to cash in and win either the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Title would be the best thing for the star.He does not need to hold the title for a long time. His reign can last for a couple of months, so that fans understand he is a proper threat.#2. Reed can be pushed like Jacob FatuUnlike Breakker, Bronson is a more destructive wrestler. He falls into the category of Jacob Fatu, so why not push him as such? Not only has Reed taken out Braun Strowman and Rollins himself, but he also needs to be seen doing more destructive matches.WWE needs to book him like the powerhouse he is, and until that happens, no one will take him seriously. This is the time to push Reed into a position where he can squash his opponents while holding a title.#1. This can lead to Bronson Reed vs. Bron BreakkerThe best outcome from handing Reed the briefcase will be the eventual feud with Breakker and possibly Rollins. The trio will implode in typical WWE fashion, but why not make a storyline out of it? Heyman has been seen calming Breakker down, as he is the more volatile of the two.This could be the justification for Reed being given the briefcase, which could lead to more friction between the two men and an eventual feud. Once Rollins returns, he too can join in and feud with the Aus-Zilla. There is a ton of storytelling potential by giving the Money in the Bank briefcase to Bronson Reed.