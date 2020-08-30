5 Reasons why Retribution is the perfect way to bring back CM Punk to WWE 

Every time a new angle seems to pop up on WWE television, the grapevine seems to indicate that former WWE Superstar, CM Punk has something to do with it. Such has been the case with the whole Retribution angle as well, and many have suggested online that CM Punk could be the leader of Retribution.

While this is merely a fantasy booking article, one has to wonder whether it's really such a bad idea at its very core. Upon some introspection, one may even conclude that Retribution could be the perfect vehicle if CM Punk ever decides to return to WWE.

Bear in mind that the author of this article has no inside news whatsoever and is merely a fan of the WWE product and one of its all-time greats - CM Punk.

#5 CM Punk has more than one reason to seek 'retribution' against WWE

CM Punk was fired from WWE on his wedding day, and one doesn't need to script a storyline for his 'retribution' angle because sometimes, you just have a readymade storyline waiting. He has a cause to see retribution against Vince McMahon, against Triple H, against Stephanie McMahon and against WWE management, and what is the best way to exact revenge? Well, you form an outlaw group and interrupt regularly scheduled WWE programming.

What a decade I’ve had. Enjoying the ride. Looking towards new horizons. Thank you everyone who helped, told ya so to everyone who opposed. Wish you all well. https://t.co/P1azXbZecd pic.twitter.com/fngVsDrgsl — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2020

By no means is this a conclusive point determining whether CM Punk is indeed returning to WWE as a member of Retribution, but bear in mind that he has wrestled under a mask before. In fact, he even made an independent wrestling appearance under a mask, which may have sown the seeds for this angle. If there's anyone who wants Retribution for the way he/she has been treated by WWE brass, it's CM Punk.