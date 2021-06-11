5 Reasons why Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio should happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

During last week's edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns destroyed Rey and Dominik Mysterio after it looked like the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were about to defeat The Usos for the second time on the same night.

The Tribal Chief expected his cousins to bring him the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. But because Jimmy and Jey couldn't get the job done, the Universal Champion had to take matters into his own hands.

While Reigns may have been trying to set things straight for his cousins, The Mysterios will almost certainly want revenge for what happened. This, in particular, seems to be the case as recent rumors also indicate that Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Mysterio at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Let's explore five reasons why Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio should happen at Hell in a Cell.

#5. From a storyline perspective, Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio is a logical program

Roman Reigns picked a fight with the wrong family.

Now it seems that immediate plans don't include a match between The Tribal Chief and Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio is the ideal opponent for the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell.

Looking at it from a storyline perspective, Reigns vs. Mysterio makes total sense. The Head of the Table loves to boast about his family. It was in the name of his tribe that he attacked The Mysterios.

Whereas The Master of the 619 is one of the greatest high-flyers of all time and a loving father. We already saw Mysterio as a parent during his program with Seth Rollins in the summer of 2020.

The match will be personal because the masked luchador's son bore the brunt of Reigns' vicious assault. The Tribal Chief locked in the Guillotine on Dominik Mysterio before executing a spine-rattling Powerbomb to close the show.

The Mexican legend was lying at ringside while his child was being decimated so it makes sense that the father in Mysterio will be desperate for revenge and retribution.

