5 reasons why Roman Reigns should be CM Punk’s tag team partner at WWE SNME

Roman Reigns was absent during WWE Backlash 2025, leaving many fans upset. But now, the WWE Universe is gearing up for Saturday Night’s Main Event 39 on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. One of the hottest matches announced is CM Punk & Sami Zayn teaming up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who now go by the name The Trifecta of Terror.

Ad

While Punk and Sami are a solid team, many fans believe there's one perfect partner for Punk in this war — Roman Reigns. Here are five strong reasons why The Tribal Chief should join forces with The Best in the World at SNME.

#5. Roman and Punk Already Teamed Up at WarGames

The seeds of their alliance were planted at Survivor Series WarGames 2024. When the OG Bloodline — Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn- were one man short, Paul Heyman shocked everyone by bringing in CM Punk to even the odds against The Bloodline 2.0.

Ad

Trending

The OG Bloodline wins against Bloodline 2.0 [Image Credits: wwe.com]

The new faction is led by Solo Sikoa. Despite their rocky history, Punk and Reigns stood side-by-side, fought for the same cause, and led their team to victory. Since then, they’ve had each other’s backs in key moments. That chemistry makes Roman a natural partner for Punk again at SNME.

Ad

#4. WWE Already Teased Their Alliance After WrestleMania 41

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, things exploded. After Rollins defeated both Roman Reigns and Punk in the Triple Threat main event (with huge help from Paul Heyman), CM Punk returned to attack Rollins.

Ad

Just when Rollins and Heyman seemed untouchable, Roman Reigns stormed the ring and Speared Rollins to hell, then Superman punched Heyman. But before Reigns could settle the score, Bron Breakker blindsided him and joined forces with Rollins. This teased that Reigns and Punk were both targets of the same group. Them teaming up again now only makes sense.

#3. They Were Betrayed by the Same Man — Paul Heyman

Reigns trusted Heyman to stay loyal heading into WrestleMania 41. Punk thought Heyman would at least stay neutral. Instead, Heyman betrayed them both, low-blowing Punk and Reigns in the match and handing a steel chair to Seth Rollins to win. For years, Heyman had been by Reigns’ side.

Ad

Paul Heyman betrays OTC and Punk [Image Credits: wwe.com]

For even longer, he was CM Punk’s “best friend.” That double betrayal has united Punk and Reigns in pain and revenge. Facing Rollins and Breakker as a team is the perfect chance to return the favor.

Ad

#2. The Tribal Chief Might Want Revenge for His OG Members

Seth Rollins and The Unpredictable Badass have been targeting the OG Bloodline — especially Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Rollins tried to bribe Zayn into leaving RAW and joining SmackDown by giving him a chance at the Undisputed WWE title. But Zayn refused and got brutally attacked. Later, Rollins also tried to take the World Heavyweight Title from Jey Uso with Breakker’s help, but CM Punk and Zayn stopped them.

Ad

Ad

Roman Reigns, likely won't sit back while his brothers are being ambushed. Teaming with Punk, who was also betrayed, could be his way of striking back and defending his Bloodline.

#1. It Would Build Toward the Next Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Singles Match

Let’s not forget the long, emotional history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. From brothers in The Shield to bitter enemies, their story has been going on for over a decade. Rollins famously betrayed Roman Reigns with a chair shot in 2014, breaking up The Shield and aligning with The Authority. Their last major singles match was in 2022.

Ad

Even last year, when Rollins helped Cody Rhodes win against Reigns, the OTC put everything at stake just to hit Rollins in the back after 10 years. But at WrestleMania 41, Rollins pinned Reigns again — this time with Heyman’s help.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A tag match win at SNME with CM Punk by his side could set the stage for one final epic singles clash between The Tribal Chief and The Visionary. CM Punk and Sami Zayn will bring the fight to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at SNME — but adding Roman Reigns into the mix would turn this into a must-see main event.

With their shared history, recent alliances, and one common goal — revenge — Roman Reigns is the perfect tag team partner for CM Punk on May 24. However, it seems like we will have to wait to see the dream team go up against The Trifecta of Terror.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More