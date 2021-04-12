5 Reasons why Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania

Have you acknowledged him? Roman Reigns was part of the best match at WrestleMania 37, taking on both Edge and Daniel Bryan in what can only be described as a classic.

But why did Vince McMahon book Roman Reigns to pick up a victory over the quintessential babyface, Daniel Bryan, and the living legend, Edge? We hope to provide you with the answers in this article across five points.

#5 Roman Reigns' reign is special and WWE wants to keep it that way

It is hilarious how one can look at the way Roman Reigns is presented now and praise his booking because a few years ago, nobody bought into the idea of 'The Big Dog' as 'the guy'.

Paul Heyman entered Roman Reigns' life, causing him to turn heel, and suddenly, Reigns became the most exciting star in the entire WWE roster. People were shocked that underneath the white-meat babyface character that nobody bought into, lay this conniving, vicious, deplorable heel. The Tribal Chief assumed his throne and the wrestling world hasn't been the same since that day.

WWE does not want to curtail the momentum they have in Roman Reigns' case, which is why they had him beat two top-class opponents. The central narrative on SmackDown, right now, is who can finally defeat The Big Dog?

