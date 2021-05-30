5 reasons Roman Reigns should face John Cena at SummerSlam

Since last year's SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has arguably been the best thing about WWE. "The Big Dog" quickly aligned with the cunning Paul Heyman and won the Universal Championship for the second time.

After he defeated Jey Uso, he started calling himself "The Head of the Table" and "The Tribal Chief." Reigns was later acknowledged as such by the Wild Samoans. His cousin was defiant, but eventually, Uso fell in line.

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, and Edge all tried to silence the dominant champion, but Reigns defeated each and every one of them. Along the way, "The Tribal Chief" has become one of the most protected and powerful World Champions in recent memory. He has held the championship for more than 250 days, and he probably won't drop it before SummerSlam.

But as recent rumors indicate, his days as Universal Champion might be numbered. WWE is reportedly planning a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the summer's biggest event.

The idea of a rematch between Reigns and Cena is brilliant on many different levels. This slideshow explores five reasons why the Universal Champion should face Cena at SummerSlam.

#5 Roman Reigns versus John Cena would be a huge draw

Roman Reigns and John Cena are two huge stars.

Even though Reigns and Cena are two of the most polarizing stars in the history sports entertainment, their star power is undeniable. The WWE Universe may love them or hate them, but fans cannot ignore them.

For the first time in two years, a live crowd would be in attendance for the second biggest event of the year. Vince McMahon will likely hope to book a headliner worthy of this wonderful occasion; it will need to be an encounter that would sell out an arena or a stadium.

John Cena is a name every casual wrestling fan is aware of. In fact, Cena's fan base has grown even larger with his successful career in the film industry. Roman Reigns has also demonstrated his power as an attraction. For this reason, Reigns versus Cena is a huge draw that would deserve to close out one of the most monumental pay-per-views in recent memory.

