5 reasons why Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins must be booked in a title feud on WWE SmackDown

As confirmed on WWE SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The announcement fetched mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, but Seth Rollins was particularly unhappy. He lashed out at the company for their decision and argued that he should have been Reigns’ next challenger.

It led to everyone talking about a potential feud between the two superstars on SmackDown, as well as WWE’s reservations about this storyline. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns crossed paths on the Blue brand in recent months when The Tribal Chief was feuding with Cesaro. Their on-screen meetings, although brief, always got the viewers talking. Will Reigns and Rollins engage in a title feud?

Tremendous work from Seth Rollins here. His feud with Edge this summer is going to have some killer promos. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DanoFVzCNP — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 26, 2021

In this article, we will look at the biggest reasons why WWE should book Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a title feud on SmackDown.

#5 The history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have known each other for a long time

Almost a decade ago, Roman Reigns walked through the crowd alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AEW Superstar Jon Moxley) at Survivor Series 2012. They interfered in the main event and helped CM Punk in retaining his WWE Championship. That night, the WWE Universe was introduced to a dominant new faction – The Shield.

Roman Reigns and his entourage ran a rampage through the entire roster and quickly rose to the top. Over the course of the next few years, all three superstars saw an exponential rise in their popularity. Together, they were unstoppable until Seth Rollins sided with The Authority and betrayed his Shield brothers.

Seth Rollins just said that he wants Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.



Give it to us. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iUa8DBIIxi — CONNER (@VancityConner) June 26, 2021

The faction had sporadic reunions between 2017 and 2019 before Ambrose left WWE. But it can’t be denied that Rollins’ heel turn changed their equation forever. It also led to The Architect establishing himself as one of the best heels in the business.

Although it has been seven years since Triple H revealed his shocking “Plan B” on a memorable episode of RAW in 2014, it would still be justified if Roman Reigns decides to collect the dues now.

For the first time since The Shield’s split, Reigns is genuinely over with the crowd. He is one of the best heels in the entire business, and now is the best time to book him and Rollins in an unforgettable rivalry. The latter has hijacked Reigns’ “big moments” several times in the past. The Tribal Chief can now settle old scores via an epic Universal Championship feud.

5 YEARS AGO



The Heist of The Century.



Seth Rollins crashed the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and Stomp Roman Reigns to win the WWE Title and close out WrestleMania 31.



March 29, 2015

March 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MsS34qaCNy — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) March 29, 2020

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are familiar with every detail about each other, which would account for multiple exciting segments. The mere nostalgia surrounding the two superstars would be enough to keep the fans invested in this storyline.

Roman Reigns will need a new challenger after Money in the Bank, and it should be Seth Rollins. Their long history is too good to be ignored and offers a lot that can be involved in their current storyline.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das