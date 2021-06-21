Hell in a Cell 2021: 6 mistakes WWE made at the show – Cruel history repeats itself with 8-time champion, big mistake in main event

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 accounted for an exciting pay-per-view. Three WWE titles were on the line at the show, but none of them changed hands. However, one high-profile title match ended controversially and fetched backlash from viewers. Although Hell in a Cell accounted for a solid show, the creative should have avoided a few booking decisions.

In this article, we will take a look at the biggest mistakes that WWE made at Hell in a Cell 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Cesaro loses against Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Cesaro deserved better booking at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

After months of being involved in an intense feud, Seth Rollins and Cesaro locked horns at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Their rivalry kickstarted when Rollins actively sought every opportunity to derail Cesaro's journey to the world championship. On the other hand, the Messiah believes that Cesaro doesn't deserve the chances that he has received recently.

Rollins spent weeks tormenting Cesaro on SmackDown. At one point, his brutal assault forced Cesaro to take time off the ring for some time. The Swiss Cyborg returned a couple of weeks ago with a vengeance on his mind. He laid out a surprise attack on Rollins, and their altercations led to the booking of their Hell in a Cell match.

This was again a big opportunity for Cesaro, and he looked dominant for most of the match. He gained control early in and swung Rollins around the ring with ease. Cesaro had a solid start to the match as he read Rollins' plan of attack and hit back with effective counters. He had complete control over Rollins when he delivered the Cesaro Swing.

He then went for a Sharpshooter, and it looked like Cesaro would win the match. However, Rollins suddenly rolled him up from behind for a pinfall and sneaked away with a victory at Hell in a Cell. It was surprising to see him win in such a fashion, especially after Cesaro's dominant performance.

This could cause their feud to continue on SmackDown after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and WWE probably wants to book them for another match when the crowd returns. Unfortunately, the rivalry has run its course, and the creative will have to ensure that this loss doesn't hurt Cesaro's momentum.

It would have been better if the Swiss Cyborg picked up a win and ended this feud at Hell in a Cell. It would have allowed both Superstars to pursue other challenges on WWE SmackDown freely. Cesaro has received a push many times in the past, but they never amounted to anything fruitful. He now has the right momentum on his side and will do well as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown.

