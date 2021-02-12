5 Reasons why Seth Rollins needs to align with Roman Reigns when he returns to WWE SmackDown 

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are arguably the two biggest WWE Superstars of the past decade, with due respect to CM Punk and Becky Lynch. Not only did they run roughshod over the roster as members of The Shield, but they have individually had WWE Hall of Fame-worthy careers in their own right.

In this article, we shall make an argument about why Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns need to align once again, and we invite you to weigh in with your views and valuable opinions. Do you want to see this dominant duo rule the roost once again, or do you think they are past their expiry date as a tandem?

#5 Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are heels, and may even be aligned in terms of philosophy

Until recently, Roman Reigns was a babyface that Vince McMahon forced us, the fans, to like even though we violently protested against it. The WWE Universe let their displeasure be known with a chorus of boos and jeers, but WWE was determined to have Roman Reigns be the face of the brand. It is only recently that WWE understood that Roman Reigns is far better as a heel, allowing him to take on the 'Head of the Table' gimmick.

Seth Rollins' heel turn hasn't been nearly as successful considering the 'Monday Night Messiah' gimmick seems to have run its course. With eyeballs popping and affairs frowned upon by the family, in addition to a tumultuous relationship between 'Messiah' and 'Disciple', Seth Rollins had no chance of making it work. He tried his best, but he was doomed from the word go.

An alliance could be a new start for Seth Rollins, and a way for Roman Reigns to extend his current heel gimmick for a few more months.