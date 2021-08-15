5 compelling reasons why Stephanie McMahon should return to the ring

Although she is excelling in her backstage role, Stephanie McMahon should return to in-ring competition.

Stephanie McMahon has been one of the most controversial figures during the attitude and ruthless aggression eras. No matter what she did in or outside the ring, she always got a reaction from the WWE Universe.

While The Billion Dollar Princess was not originally an in-ring competitor, she is an astonishing storyteller. McMahon played a part in some of the most entertaining storylines in WWE history.

The Queen of Queens has not competed regularly since the late 1990s and early 2000s. She has had only three matches in the past two decades. Her last bout came at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Triple H to lose against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

Despite her not being interested at the moment, there are five compelling reasons why Stephanie McMahon should return to the ring soon.

#5. Stephanie McMahon will liven up the women's division

Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey

The WWE women's division has lost many talented wrestlers over the past few years. Some left temporarily for personal reasons, like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, and others were released from their contracts, like Mickie James and The IIconics.

With the loss of several top superstars, the WWE women's division now seems in urgent need of a boost to liven it up again and restore its post-Women's Revolution glamor. Stephanie McMahon can provide that much-needed boost. The Queen of Queen's polarizing figure is sure to attract the WWE Universe's attention.

While many current female superstars are better in-ring performers than Stephanie McMahon, only a few can go head-to-head with the current WWE Chief Brand Officer on the mic. That would no doubt help build up eye-catching storylines.

McMahon's rivalry with Ronda Rousey is an example of how The Billion Dollar Princess makes up for her weak in-ring skills with her ability to build up an exciting storyline.

Throughout McMahon's rivalry with Rousey, there was little physical contact between the two ladies. However, it was one of the best rivalries of the year, and their mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania 34 was arguably the best of the night due to the build-up.

This ability to attract attention and get a reaction out of the WWE Universe would elevate the currently suffering women's division.

