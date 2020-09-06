4 reasons why 'The Fiend' could be a great babyface in WWE

Although Bray Wyatt became the new WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam, he lost the title to Roman Reigns just a week later at the Payback pay-per-view.

As a character, Wyatt hasn't lost his momentum to a huge extent since The Big Dog pinned Braun Strowman to become the current WWE Universal Champion. However, three of the biggest stars on WWE SmackDown can't operate as heels at the same time, which is why Wyatt turned babyface during Payback.

The Fiend is an intimidating and evil character, by all means, so a babyface turn almost seems a bit unusual for him at the moment. This also gives WWE a lot of options for his creative direction in the future, so let's take a look at four reasons why 'The Fiend' could be a great babyface.

#4: Alexa Bliss can transform Wyatt into a more believable WWEbabyface

Bray Wyatt announces someone “brand new” is coming to the FireFly Fun House next week.



The next segment has Alexa Bliss (with more Fiend braids) apologising to Nikki Cross.



According to an interesting theory posed by Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, it was implied that Alexa Bliss is in the midst of transforming into a completely different character.

Bliss debuted a new look on the SmackDown episode before Payback and during the main event of the pay-per-view itself, she seemed to be somewhat infatuated with The Fiend. It has become more than apparent now that this particular storyline is far from over.

In fictional storytelling, they often say what goes around, comes around. The Fiend is primarily responsible for dragging Bliss into this mayhem and if Wyatt's evil alter-ego needs to be showcased as a more effective babyface, Alexa's presence could ensure that this transformation occurs in an organic way.

Linked above is Sportskeeda's new show, 'Smack Talk', where Tom Colohue and Rick Ucchino discussed the events from this week's SmackDown. It was brought up that Nikki Cross could be the brand-new guest Wyatt has teased for next week's Firefly Fun House.

Regardless of what happens, The Fiend's storyline with Bliss can be a gateway to cement the former as an unusually intriguing babyface in WWE.