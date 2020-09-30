5 reasons why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns needs to happen at WrestleMania

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the back of an incredible family feud against his cousin Jey Uso. The Big Dog defeated Jey at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view to retain his title. One other family feud that the WWE Universe has been talking for ages now is a potential rivalry between Reigns and The Rock.

Roman Reigns and The Rock have shared very little screen time in WWE. In one of the more memorable moments between the two cousins on WWE TV, The Great One came to the aid of Reigns at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

While recently speaking on his YouTube channel, The Rock acknowledged the possibility of a match between him and Reigns. It's one that the WWE Universe has been desperately hoping to see for quite some time now.

The Great One claimed that he is open to the idea of a match with Roman Reigns and is very much aware of what it could generate in terms of box office draw. The Big Dog himself responded to The Rock's comments via Twitter.

He claimed that his priority is to put his family's name on top of the card, which he did nicely at Clash of Champions against Jey Uso. He is willing to do exactly the same against The Rock at WrestleMania.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are seemingly on board for a potential match against each other at WrestleMania. Now the only thing left to be done is to have WWE aboard the hype train and invest in what could be the biggest family feud in modern history.

One of the better ways to initiate this feud would be to have Reigns go after The Rock's recent Clash of Champions comments. While The Great One was all praise for Reigns vs. Jey, he did admit that he didn't watch the match. That enough should be a solid reason for The Tribal Chief to not be impressed with his antics and call him out for WrestleMania.

This article lists the five reasons why Roman Reigns vs. The Rock must happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Let's get straight into it.

#5 Roman Reigns' heel turn makes this feud a lot more interesting

Roman Reigns was victorious over Jey Uso

Roman Reigns' return to WWE this summer has been one of the biggest talking points in the world of pro wrestling so far. What made it much more special is the fact that he has finally turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

A feud against a babyface Rock would only make things much better. After all, a few years ago, we did get a little hint of what a feud between a babyface Rock and a heel Roman Reigns would look like.