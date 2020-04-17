5 Reasons why Aleister Black should challenge Andrade for the United States Championship

Aleister Black is ready for a title shot and the United States Champion Andrade should be his next victim.

The two men have some unfinished business from their NXT days.

Over the past six months, we’ve seen two Superstars who moved from NXT to the main roster over a year ago make a name for themselves on the Red brand.

Andrade, who has been a top Superstar for the company for some time, managed to defeat Rey Mysterio to win his first title out of NXT. As the United States Champion, Andrade seems to be fitting into his role well and fans have been appreciating the fact that he’s being given a title run.

On the other hand, Aleister Black has become the most lethal performer on the Red brand and has managed to amass an even bigger fan following. Apart from Drew McIntyre, fans were counting on Black to win the Royal Rumble and take Brock Lesnar down for the WWE Championship.

While the scene for the WWE Championship seems to be shaping up already, the United States Championship scene is still wide open. With that in mind, it feels like Black should aim for El Idolo and his title at the moment to get ahead on RAW.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why The Striking Man from Amsterdam should be the next challenger to Andrade’s United States Championship.

#5 Andrade needs a solid rivalry

The creatives have failed to make Andrade's reign memorable

Andrade won the United States title from Rey Mysterio at the end of December last year during a live show. The change of title was well-received by the fans as it’s not often that we see Championships change hands during untelevised shows.

Andrade has always been an impressive athlete and wrestler, and he deserved to win a title to stay on top of the Red brand.

However, since winning the title, he’s just had a couple of start-stop rivalries with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo and even lost in a few non-title matches.

While holding the title, the creatives decided to put him in a tag team with Angel Garza and chase the RAW Tag Team Championships rather than defend his title at WrestleMania 36.

This has been rather odd, considering the fact that Andrade was getting some good rivalries and matches before he won the title. While he was expected to raise the value of the title with some incredible rivalries, he hasn’t been able to do so yet.

Having a rivalry with someone like Aleister Black could help the title and the Superstar to show what he’s made of and give fans a great feud for the secondary title.

