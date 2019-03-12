5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath

It is official. Batista vs Triple H, one last time, will be taking place at WrestleMania 35. The segment that saw Batista return was both tense and awkward at the same time. Batista's promo seemed rather rusty, which is surprising given his Hollywood experience (and the fact that he was never a bad promo anyway), with The Animal mostly just repeating the words "Give me what I want".

It was awkward, but once things got rolling, it certainly got a whole lot more interesting. Batista said that he wanted his "final" match to be against Triple H, and he wanted it to be Triple H's final match as well.

Triple H said that the match would be on his terms, and he revealed that it was going to be a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania. Now, while the retirement stipulation hasn't been confirmed per se, here's why we believe that it will, in fact, have a retirement stipulation.

#5. It was the only match Batista wanted in WWE

Batista, unlike a lot of legends, doesn't seem particularly keen on working with younger talent. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, probably because he felt he's done all he can do with the company.

Moreover, with his stock in Hollywood constantly rising by the day, it will be difficult for him to have any other match in the first place. He's been very vocal about the fact that he's wanted a match against Triple H, and that was the only way that he would agree to return.

With Triple H having no other younger opponent to face this year (or rather choosing not to), he finally gave Batista the time of day, and they're now set to collide in an epic No Holds Barred contest at the grandest stage of them all!

