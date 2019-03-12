×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
12.97K   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:12 IST

Enter caption

It is official. Batista vs Triple H, one last time, will be taking place at WrestleMania 35. The segment that saw Batista return was both tense and awkward at the same time. Batista's promo seemed rather rusty, which is surprising given his Hollywood experience (and the fact that he was never a bad promo anyway), with The Animal mostly just repeating the words "Give me what I want".

It was awkward, but once things got rolling, it certainly got a whole lot more interesting. Batista said that he wanted his "final" match to be against Triple H, and he wanted it to be Triple H's final match as well.

Triple H said that the match would be on his terms, and he revealed that it was going to be a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania. Now, while the retirement stipulation hasn't been confirmed per se, here's why we believe that it will, in fact, have a retirement stipulation.

#5. It was the only match Batista wanted in WWE

The Animal says he wanted to quit WWE to get as far away from Triple H as he could, and he vows to continue hurting people that The King of Kings loves until he gets what he wants.

Batista, unlike a lot of legends, doesn't seem particularly keen on working with younger talent. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, probably because he felt he's done all he can do with the company.

Moreover, with his stock in Hollywood constantly rising by the day, it will be difficult for him to have any other match in the first place. He's been very vocal about the fact that he's wanted a match against Triple H, and that was the only way that he would agree to return.

With Triple H having no other younger opponent to face this year (or rather choosing not to), he finally gave Batista the time of day, and they're now set to collide in an epic No Holds Barred contest at the grandest stage of them all!

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Triple H Batista
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
Opinion : Batista must retire Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Batista will face Triple H at WrestleMania 35 after attacking Ric Flair on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Triple H should beat Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Things to expect during Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Batista should return to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Batista should compete at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 steps to build Triple H vs. Batista  
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts from the Batista-Triple H feud over the years
RELATED STORY
WWE: Why Triple H vs Batista could still happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Stipulations For Batista Vs Triple H Match At Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us