5 reasons why Brock Lesnar vs The Fiend is not happening at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt "The Fiend"

This past week on RAW, the Red brand's first show after Crown Jewel, several matches were confirmed for WWE's next PPV, Survivor Series. One of the big matches announced by WWE is the one between current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio's friend, Cain Velasquez, lost to Lesnar at Crown Jewel in his WWE debut. Mysterio challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship, vowing to take what's dear to him - the title.

But, the confirmation of the match has disappointed a few WWE fans who wanted to see Lesnar face off against current Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, who won the title from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Why did WWE not put Brock Lesnar and The Fiend in a match at Survivor Series? Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar vs The Fiend is not happening at WWE Survivor Series 2019:

#5 Brock Lesnar to set-up rematch with Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar dispatched of Cain Velasquez in quick time at Crown Jewel when The Beast defended his WWE Champion against the former UFC star. Velasquez's debut showed Lesnar as the all-conquering Beast that he is, and perhaps set them up for a rematch in the future.

Velasquez will be out of action for a while due to a legitimate injury, which gives WWE ample time to build up Lesnar and the WWE Championship.

Mysterio being involved in a title match against Lesnar is perfect for Velasquez to enter into the title race and a feud with Lesnar again sometime in the future.

