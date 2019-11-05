6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: New tag team formed, WrestleMania 36 match teased in interview segment? (November 4th, 2019)

An interesting segment

Monday Night RAW is officially in the books and what an episode it was! The picture and direction was made clear for Survivor Series and we're already looking at one of, if not the most stacked card of the year.

There were invasions, title matches and first-time confrontations on the show and we saw some really good storyline progression for multiple angles.

We couldn't be more excited for Survivor Series and the build on all three shows is shaping up so well that RAW, NXT, and SmackDown are all must-watch. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on the show!

#6 Becky Lynch is winning at Survivor Series and it's leading to something bigger

What a face-off!

Just when we said that Becky Lynch has cleared up the women's division, a fresh, new challenge awaits her. Not only will she be taking on Bayley, a rival who she has great chemistry with, but she'll also be facing Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match.

In a backstage sit-down interview with Charly Caruso, it was hijacked by the 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, who had her first face-to-face with Becky Lynch. It was a tense confrontation and undoubtedly the most exciting one of the show.

To nobody's surprise, they brought up the history they have with someone they know in common - Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch reminded Baszler of what she did to Ronda Rousey, her training partner.

Baszler affirmed that she's not Ronda Rousey, but this wasn't the first and only time you'll be hearing The Rowdy One's name. While Bayley is a necessary addition to the match, the story is clearly between Baszler and Lynch and it's all but likely going to have some major WrestleMania implications.

Perhaps we could see a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey or it could legitimately lead to that dream Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen match-up!

