5 reasons why Cain Velasquez should not eliminate Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2020

Cain Velasquez will have his eyes on Brock Lesnar during the match

Cain Velasquez entered the WWE to help out Rey Mysterio in his battle against The Beast Brock Lesnar. The two men got into a match for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2019, but Velasquez came up short.

Since then, we haven’t seen the former UFC Heavyweight Champion compete again as he seems to be battling a knee injury.

Velasquez recently revealed to The Sun that he will be taking part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match to be held at the namesake PPV later this month. This was a big revelation as his participation wasn’t confirmed to the fans earlier and he could have entered as a surprise participant.

The news comes after WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confirmed his entry into the Royal Rumble match. It seems as though the man who will eliminate Lesnar from the match will go on to have a feud with him for the WWE Championship even if the same Superstar does not win the battle royal.

While Velasquez has the potential to eliminate The Beast from the match, we will look at 5 reasons why he shouldn’t be the Superstar who does so.

#5 It’ll be too predictable

Have we seen this before?

Cain Velasquez first emerged onto the scene as Dominic’s Godfather who wanted to exact revenge from Brock Lesnar for beating down his friend Rey Mysterio and his son.

Up until Crown Jewel 2019, fans were pretty sure that the man who defeated Lesnar in UFC would also defeat him in WWE and take his title away.

Even though the match seemed to begin as expected, the company pulled off a swerve and allowed Lesnar to defeat Velasquez in a matter of minutes via submission.

This was a great way for the company to do the unthinkable, even though fans flooded social media with negative sentiments regarding the clash. Later, we came to know the reasons why Velasquez was booked to lose so quickly to Lesnar.

Now that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will be entering the Royal Rumble match, many fans will believe that he will be the one to eliminate The Beast, thus earning himself a WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania 36.

However, that booking will be too predictable as fans were hoping to see Velasquez defeat Lesnar in his first match (which did not happen), and allowing him to eliminate Lesnar from the Rumble will leave a bad taste in the mouth.

