5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair probably hasn't announced her WrestleMania 36 opponent yet

Why is Flair currently holding off on her big decision?

Even though he wasn't the odds on favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match, when Drew McIntyre emerged as the victor in the contest, not a lot of people were very surprised. The build for Drew McIntyre has been steady and constant, and one felt that it was only a matter of time before he earned his coveted opportunity.

And in the case of The Queen, even though she's one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, a lot of eyebrows were raised when she won the Royal Rumble this year. A segment was announced on RAW, where she would come out and announce her WrestleMania opponent.

Except she did not and instead put on quite a fantastic match against Asuka. So, why is WWE making Charlotte Flair delay her big announcement?

I have a few theories and I invite you to chime in with your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 To not give away both announcements on the very same show

In the case of Drew McIntyre, it was pretty clear who he was going to challenge from the moment that he stepped out from behind the curtain.

We had all seen his little scuffle with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble and the fact that it was him that eliminated Brock Lesnar pretty much assured us that they would be tussling at WrestleMania. But in the case of Charlotte Flair, her pick is not nearly as obvious.

And this is why I personally believe that McIntyre revealed his choice on the RAW that followed the Royal Rumble but Charlotte Flair has chosen not to do so, at this point. Why give away two major plots on the same show, when you can stretch out a storyline for a few weeks, huh?

