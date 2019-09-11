5 Reasons why Chris Jericho just might be the GOAT

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 217 // 11 Sep 2019, 12:44 IST

When talking about the greatest wrestlers of all time, Jericho's name has to be considered.

When people ask which wrestlers are the greatest of all time, there are usually a few names that come up. Some go for Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, or Bret Hart while others will say Hulk Hogan, John Cena, or the Rock.

But one name that is on equal footing with all of the names above, and also even above some of them is Chris Jericho. The Canadian has been a fixture in the wrestling business since the 1990s. He's been a part of promotions in Japan, Mexico, and the United States and he has held Championships everywhere. Jericho has been a part of ECW, WCW, WWE, NJPW, and now AEW.

While the ability to stay great in one place for a long time helped the likes of Michaels, Cena, and the Rock, others like Hogan and Flair were also successful in other promotions. Another GOAT, Tom Brady, has been successful for almost 20 years in one spot in the NFL.

Not only has the 'Ayatollah of Rock 'N Rolla' been relevant for almost 30 years but he has almost always headlined the promotions he's been a part of. There will always be arguments for and against someone being the GOAT, but Jericho deserves to be considered for these five reasons.

#5 The versatility in his career

Jericho heads the metal band Fozzy.

Most of us know and love Chris Jericho due to his phenomenal character work and ability in the ring. He had no problem putting others over while in WWE and he was a locker room veteran that had respect from almost everyone.

Since he was so successful as a pro wrestler, Jericho tried his hand at music. For those who do not know, he heads the metal band Fozzy. A few of his tracks have been used as official songs for WWE PPVs and he's continued his music career to this day.

If that wasn't enough, Jericho also started the Jericho cruise or "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea". The second voyage takes place this year and has involved several members of the Elite. He's truly a renaissance man and as is the case with almost everyone these days, has his own podcast, Talk is Jericho. He has done all of these things while also remaining extremely relevant in the wrestling business.

