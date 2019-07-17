×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't make his "career-altering announcement" on WWE SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    17 Jul 2019, 11:58 IST

Bryan left SmackDown without saying a word, despite promising a career-altering announcement.
Bryan left SmackDown without saying a word, despite promising a career-altering announcement.

Earlier this week, the WWE promised a "career-altering announcement" by Daniel Bryan, and as you can imagine, fans were hooked. Fresh off of losing the SmackDown Tag titles with Rowan at Extreme Rules, the WWE Universe wanted to see what Bryan was going to reveal, and thus were left disappointed.

Appearing on the show's second hour, Bryan's theme came on and he walked out. Then he left and returned with Rowan at his side. Then he left, choking up a bit. He came out a third time, seemingly holding back tears, and then acted like he would be speaking before holding up the microphone and dropping it to the ground. He then walked to the back a final time.

This certainly has left many fans confused as to why Bryan didn't utter a single word, and here are five reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't make his "career-altering announcement" on WWE SmackDown Live.

#5: It's the start of a new gimmick

Bryan lecturing fans how to live seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
Bryan lecturing fans how to live seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Daniel Bryan may be a fantastic wrestler and a great character, but he is also a wizard on the mic. Whether face or heel, Bryan always delivers in promos, getting fans invested in whatever he has to say.

This week's performance by Bryan could be the start of a new character for the former WWE Champion, who has shown his disdain for the "fickle" WWE Universe in recent months. Perhaps Bryan feels his eco-warrior words of wisdom have fallen on deaf ears, and thus refuses to speak to the fans.

If true, this could certainly be an interesting gimmick that could last for weeks if not months, and though many Superstars would fret over the idea of no longer being allowed to cut promos, if there's one Superstar who can still tell a story without saying anything, it's Daniel Bryan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Erick Rowan
Advertisement
5 career-altering announcements Daniel Bryan could make on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan became WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Huge title match, Daniel Bryan's "career-altering" announcement revealed? (July 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles lost the title to Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
4 possible signs that Daniel Bryan could be moving to the Cruiserweight division
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship is best for SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Ways to save Daniel Bryan from WWE 'mediocrity'
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 major things that could happen tonight – RAW Superstars to invade, Daniel Bryan to be included in MITB WWE Title match?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan missed this week's SmackDown Live despite being advertised
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us