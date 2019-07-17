5 reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't make his "career-altering announcement" on WWE SmackDown Live

Bryan left SmackDown without saying a word, despite promising a career-altering announcement.

Earlier this week, the WWE promised a "career-altering announcement" by Daniel Bryan, and as you can imagine, fans were hooked. Fresh off of losing the SmackDown Tag titles with Rowan at Extreme Rules, the WWE Universe wanted to see what Bryan was going to reveal, and thus were left disappointed.

Appearing on the show's second hour, Bryan's theme came on and he walked out. Then he left and returned with Rowan at his side. Then he left, choking up a bit. He came out a third time, seemingly holding back tears, and then acted like he would be speaking before holding up the microphone and dropping it to the ground. He then walked to the back a final time.

This certainly has left many fans confused as to why Bryan didn't utter a single word, and here are five reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't make his "career-altering announcement" on WWE SmackDown Live.

#5: It's the start of a new gimmick

Bryan lecturing fans how to live seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Daniel Bryan may be a fantastic wrestler and a great character, but he is also a wizard on the mic. Whether face or heel, Bryan always delivers in promos, getting fans invested in whatever he has to say.

This week's performance by Bryan could be the start of a new character for the former WWE Champion, who has shown his disdain for the "fickle" WWE Universe in recent months. Perhaps Bryan feels his eco-warrior words of wisdom have fallen on deaf ears, and thus refuses to speak to the fans.

If true, this could certainly be an interesting gimmick that could last for weeks if not months, and though many Superstars would fret over the idea of no longer being allowed to cut promos, if there's one Superstar who can still tell a story without saying anything, it's Daniel Bryan.

