5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar & won WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, here is your Royal Rumble 2020 winner!

It did seem from all of the sources on the internet that Roman Reigns would be the winner of the Royal Rumble match this year, and yet we had a shocking new man standing tall. Drew McIntyre is heading to WrestleMania 36 for a huge title match.

Why was he chosen ahead of Reigns and a returning Edge, you rightfully ask? While I claim to have no inside sources, I am going to try my best to answer the question in the best manner that I can.

So, with that said, here are 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre first eliminated Brock Lesnar and then went on to win the Royal Rumble.

#5 Readymade feud for WrestleMania

A lot of people were upset at the fact that Brock Lesnar pretty much took out everyone for the duration that he was in the ring. And then in came McIntyre, the Scottish Psychopath that he is, and just eliminated Lesnar like a Champion. The world was stunned when it happened, and now Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre seems like a really big-ticket match for WrestleMania.

I mean McIntyre has not announced who he is going to face at WrestleMania yet, but we can run with the assumption that it is going to be Lesnar and not The Fiend, based on the fact that there is a readymade feud in place already. There were graphics doing the rounds not long ago, advertising a face-off between these two behemoths and it's finally become a reality!

Plus, it's a believable contest because of how the two men size up!

