5 Reasons why Edge is returning to RAW next week 

Edge is back!

The Rated-R Superstar is coming back to WWE! Yes, you read that right. Coming out of retirement after nine years at the Royal Rumble 2020, the story of the return of Edge is nothing less than a miracle. After a stellar performance in the over-the-top-rope match, Edge went on to have arguably the best feud leading up to WrestleMania 36 against Randy Orton.

The two clashed at the Show of Shows at the Performance Center on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match. It was Edge who won the gruesome 36-minute long match after hitting The Viper with the Conchairto on top of a production truck. The Rated-R Superstar has been on a hiatus since then until the announcement on the latest episode of RAW.

As announced, Edge will be returning to Monday Night RAW next week, the first time since his WrestleMania 36 match.

But why has Edge been called back out-of-nowhere by WWE? Let's look at the five potential reasons for the same in this article.

#5 WWE needs big names to improve the TV Ratings

WWE has been massively struggling with its TV ratings, which have hit all-time low records recently. A major reason for this is the empty-arena shows due to the current global pandemic of COVID-19. While the storylines and matches have been decent, the shows seem to be lacking in energy and excitement without the live audience.

Vince McMahon looks set to continue WWE's programming and the need of the hour for them is to find a way to improve their TV ratings. One simple way to achieve this is to bring back massive names like Edge, who has a huge fan-base and star-power to attract more eyes to the product.

Being one of the last few Superstars of the Attitude Era on the roster, he caters to both the hardcore as well as the casual fans. I, for once, will surely tune in to RAW to see him next week!