5 reasons why Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship on both Raw and SmackDown

Kofi and Xavier (left) confronted by Zayn and Styles on SmackDown

This week on Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship against a returning Daniel Bryan. It was a WrestleMania rematch, where Bryan lost via pinfall.

The next night on SmackDown, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn challenged him for the title in a triple-threat - to which he duly agreed. The match was instantly SmackDown's main highlight, which saw him defeating the two performers after pinning Zayn.

However, there seems to be multiple reasons as to why the WWE Champion is defending his gold on both brands. Here, let's take a look at five reasons why it could be happening..

#5 WWE Wild Card rule is still a new thing

Zayn, from Raw, was in action on SmackDown as part of the new wild card rule

WILD CARD RULE?! @VinceMcMahon just had an epiphany...



What if he allowed 3 Superstars from #SDLive to head to #RAW and vice versa on a regular basis? pic.twitter.com/Ws2NBTzpM4 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2019

Vince McMahon introduced a Wild Card rule to the WWE Universe this Monday Night Raw. As per WWE.com, three Superstars from any brand are allowed to appear on the other brand's show at any given time. It means that three Raw superstars could perform on SmackDown Live, without the threat of getting fined or otherwise punished by the company.

However, the problem is that this rule is still a new one and fans are rightly confused by it. Despite trying their utmost to explain this principle to supporters, it's not a simple one to follow.

With Kingston defending his title on both brands, the commentators get an opportunity to discuss the Wild Card rule in more depth to the WWE Universe, explaining why superstars from Raw were able to fight for a SmackDown-exclusive title in the process. It's a clever way to introduce the rule to each WWE fan who might still have been unaware or confused by the rule change.

