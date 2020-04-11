5 Reasons why Nia Jax should be the one to dethrone Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is starting to run out of viable opponents. Will Nia Jax be the one to stop The Man?

There are a few ways to maximize the return of Nia Jax.

She's back.

Prior to WrestleMania 36, and even after the Royal Rumble, it was widely thought that Shayna Baszler would be the woman to end the historic title reign of Becky Lynch. Baszler was the last person eliminated in the Royal Rumble and decimated the competition in the Elimination Chamber match.

No one has ever eliminated every other competitor in the match, but her competition wasn't what it could have been. Asuka is arguably the best performer in the women's division whereas Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan stood little chance of stopping the Queen of Spades.

But due to both current worldwide circumstances and an adjustment from NXT to the main roster, Lynch ended up retaining her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Now that the person who literally took a piece out of the champ's neck has been beaten, who's next for the Man?

We saw the return of Nia Jax on the Monday Night RAW earlier this week. She was nursing a double knee injury suffered after WrestleMania 35 and is back to destroy the competition. Jax did just that in her return bout with Deonna Purrazzo. Since almost the entire RAW women's roster has fallen to the Man, I think it's time for the former RAW Women's Champ to be the one to finally dethrone Lynch.

#5 She could try to take credit for Becky's whole ascent to the top of the WWE

Lynch won both titles at WM 35.

Prior to Survivor Series 2018, we were slated for the highly-anticipated match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. But during an invasion of RAW one night, Lynch was knocked silly by a powerful punch from Jax. The Man kept her title but the bout with Rousey was off. In her stead, Charlotte Flair took the former UFC fighter to task at Survivor Series.

By literally knocking Lynch out of active competition for a few months, it actually prolonged the feud between the two alpha females. The Man would go on to win the 2019 Royal Rumble but also have to jump through a few more hoops just in order to get the title match she earned at WrestleMania 35.

Had the planned match with Rousey gone ahead, that whole second half of the "the Man's run to dominance" and the top spot in WWE may have gone differently. Jax never got a one-on-one shot with the Man following the punch but she could easily take credit for the success that Lynch has had following the invasion. It would be an easy way to reignite the feud and Lynch would have to be at her best physically.

