5 reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:12 IST

Image result for Drew Mcintyre roman reigns

While it isn't official yet, it might as well be. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns to a match at the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania.

The seeds were planted last week when Reigns was actually supposed to face McIntyre, but the former NXT Champion would launch a vicious assault on Reigns, so much so that The Big Dog wasn't even present on RAW this week.

Meanwhile, McIntyre had his sights set on Seth Rollins, who vowed to get revenge for what he did to Dean Ambrose. With McIntyre constantly bragging about ending The Shield, he may have some claim here after defeating Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW.

It's 2 down, 1 to go for McIntyre. However, he's going to have to take on the man who main evented the last four consecutive WrestleMania shows. This is undoubtedly going to be the biggest match of his career, and here's why Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre is happening at WrestleMania.

#5 Baron Corbin is facing Kurt Angle

Image result for baron corbin kurt angle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the original plan for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania was to face Baron Corbin. Naturally, fans were quite underwhelmed by that, and even with Kurt Angle announcing Corbin to be his final opponent in his farewell match at WrestleMania, there's been a bit of an uproar on social media.

Either way, this definitely benefits Reigns because he's not stuck in a particularly bad spot that Kurt Angle is. For Angle, it's a really bad spot because not only has he lost a step with age, but Corbin isn't the kind of in-ring worker who can convincingly cover up his visible weaknesses.

Hopefully, they will prove us wrong and actually have a great match at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT
