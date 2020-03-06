5 Reasons why Sasha Banks could betray the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship!

WrestleMania is now less than five weeks away. WWE has already given us an idea about how the match card could look However, the SmackDown Women's Championship picture isn't very clear. WWE hasn't booked any match to decide the No.1 contender for it at Elimination Chamber. Perhaps, they have already decided who'll challenge Bayley for the title.

Sasha Banks has been rumored to turn on her partner for quite some time now. WWE has had instances when they could've done this. However, it doesn't mean that they will not take this route. There are still some episodes of SmackDown left. At the go-home show to Elimination Chamber, Banks and Bayley are set to face Lacey Evans and Naomi. We could see this betrayal there.

#5 Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship is rumored for months now

Fans have been demanding a Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud for a long time now. They want these two female Superstars to clash against each other at WrestleMania. Bayley vs Banks almost happened (they did face each other on RAW at some point) in 2018 when both Superstars were unable to control their temper. However, the rivalry ended with them burying their differences with some help from Dr. Shelby. They ended up winning the Women's Tag Team Championships in 2019. But as per the latest rumors, they might face each other at WrestleMania.

This year's RAW WrestleMania card is stacked with great match-ups. Becky Lynch, the champion, will defend her title against Shayna Baszler (currently rumored) but on the other hand, SmackDown needs something to grab our attention. Right now, Banks vs Bayley is the best thing that could happen on the Blue brand in regards to the women's division.

This rivalry will garner more audience than any other for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Plus, WWE has an opportunity to do proper storytelling here. Both are best friends in WWE and it'll definitely create some headlines if Banks betrays her partner.

