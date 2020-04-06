5 Reasons why Sasha Banks unexpectedly helped Bayley to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

Why did Sasha Banks return to the match even after she was eliminated to help her friend out?

Is this leading to their own big feud down the line?

At the end of the day, friends will still remain friends

When the match was first announced by Paige, it just seemed like it was designed to be a showdown between Sasha and Bayley. And this is not a slight at any of the other women in the match, but because of how the women of WWE SmackDown have been booked.

Bayley has been the most dominant champion that the brand has known in quite some time, male or female, and it seemed like the only real challenger that she had was her own best friend, Sasha Banks. The only problem with the whole situation was that Sasha Banks and Bayley are the best of friends.

A miscue during the big WrestleMania match cost Sasha Banks her spot, and she got eliminated. And yet, she was involved in the final decision of the night where she returned to help Bayley out and help her retain her prized Championship.

So, now, the question on everyone's mind is why Sasha Banks and Bayley are on the same page after everything? Let me answer it with 5 solid points.

#5 Leading to a one-on-one match very soon

Sasha Banks and Bayley made magic when they were in NXT and they have continued to make magic after being called up to what is known as the 'main roster' of WWE since then, as well. Yes, this match planted the seeds of doubt about Sasha Banks, Bayley, and their friendship, but it wasn't the eventual payoff match for this feud, at all. I am certain that the payoff match will be much better.

I have interviewed both women and I know how committed they are to their craft. They will put all their time, their skill, and their resources into telling a compelling story that builds their feud. And then, they will go out there and crush it in a singles encounter.

