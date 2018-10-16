5 Reasons Why Survivor Series 2018 Should be Brand Warfare

It's still red and blue, so why not?

The ongoing divide on WWE RAW, especially in the slow building form of Kurt Angle's feud with Baron Corbin and largely the Authority, tends to indicate Survivor Series will head in a way far different from past two iterations. If that is the predicted route, then questions arise over what could have been or should happen if Survivor Series takes the Brand warfare route.

Despite logical inconsistencies, the past two Survivor Series ever since the Brand Split have shown the light on an interesting concept with harmless but fun stakes. Chief among them is the big ten man match and confrontations between dream teams of the best of Smackdown and RAW. The same should happen this year.

Brand warfare adds a lot of interest to the Survivor Series PPV, especially with last year's perfect formula. Last year's event saw champions of each brand take on each other, while two solid traditional Survivor Series matches flanked the war.

This year, we'd have pretty much the same if WWE doubled down on the brand warfare. However it seems they might not, yet still, a fan can dream and maybe explain why it just fits.

#5 It gives Survivor Series identity

Sure teams don't make sense, but loyalty demands sacrifice

Sure, Survivor Series already has the traditional match that makes it unique, but WWE's second longest running PPV has poorly coasted on this for the better part of a decade. Vince McMahon's weird apathy towards his own creation, nearly saw Survivor Series replaced by Money in the Bank as one of the big four, at one point.

The brand warfare element of the PPV has given it a new lease on life, especially after a poor run of events. One could argue that the last time the PPV and its traditional match were relevant before the brand split was in 2005 when the two brands went to war. Sure, there was the time Dolph Ziggler destroyed the Authority, but that didn't last much like this regime battle between Angle and Corbin won't matter.

In many ways, this struggle for brand supremacy becomes that much more interesting, with the two shows set to broadcast in equal importance on different networks next year.

Survivor Series could latch onto that, to add logic to the proceedings which will see rivals take arms against others simply because of the day slot and color of their programming. For Survivor Series to truly hold up in this day, brand warfare is the most exciting way.

