5 reasons why The Undertaker signed a new long-term contract with WWE

The Undertaker isn't going anywhere

You're either going to absolutely love or absolutely hate the rumours that have come out about The Undertaker. Basically, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Undertaker has signed a new long-term contract with WWE.

This is obviously going to be met with a lot of mixed response. However, we predict that this time around, there is going to be a lot of skepticism with regards to him performing. This doesn't mean that we'll see him more frequently than we already do - it's just that we're not going to see him ride off into the sunset for a few more years atleast and also, the 2017 "retirement" has completely gone to waste.

Either way, The Undertaker signing a long-term contract is undoubtedly going to be viewed as very important for WWE, though we do question their decision to give him such a contract at his age.

Here are a few reasons why he signed a new long-term deal with WWE.

#5. Desperately wants to prove that he can still go

This was a really good match

We're not going to lie. Out of respect for The Undertaker, we'd prefer not to make any speculation on his behalf. However, we can't help but wonder if him constantly returning has to a bit to do with the old-timer ego and his need to prove that he can still go.

The Undertaker is and always will be among the greatest of all time, but it's very likely that the reason he has signed a new contract is because he sees all the comments about him needing to retire.

It does contradict what he said in the past, i.e, he would hang up his boots when fans felt he wasn't needed anymore. However, the opposite seems to be the case.

