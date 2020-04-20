The Undisputed Era

If you are like me, you've wondered just when the Undisputed Era will make its debut on either RAW or SmackDown. They appeared during the build to Survivor Series last year but that was only to help out that PPV. Once it concluded, the group went back to dominating NXT. The group did fulfill their prophecy to all hold gold at the same time, but as things sit almost halfway through 2020, only Adam Cole is still holding a championship.

The group has dominated NXT for the better part of the last three years. Outside of a break-up angle or having the members turn on each other, there isn't much else for UE to do on the Black and Gold brand. For that reason, I think they need to move to either RAW or SmackDown at some point this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has made things drastically different for everyone but both Bianca Belair and the Forgotten Sons debuted on RAW and SmackDown respectively following WrestleMania 36.

When Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roddy Strong move up to either brand, it needs to be on Friday Night SmackDown. It will obviously come down to where Creative wants to put the faction but here are five reasons why the choice should be SmackDown.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 All members are great in-ring workers and would mesh well with SmackDown talent

Various members of the group have competed in some of the best matches in NXT history.

One thing that is apparent in every match featuring UE is that they are extremely talented in-ring performers. Strong has "cardio for days" while Cole has the high-profile performances of his NXT Championship matches and WarGames. Fish and O'Reilly have been in some of the best matches in NXT history when either defending or challenging for the tag team titles.

The simple fact is that they are all great workers. That doesn't always translate to success but within NXT, it has. Both RAW and SmackDown have great in-ring performers but SmackDown has a roster filled more with technical wrestlers like Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Drew Gulak, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shorty G and Dolph Ziggler. RAW also has great performers and UE would mesh well with anyone.

The Blue brand just seems to have more technical savants that would match the members of the Undisputed Era. FOX wanted a more athletic base for SmackDown once it moved to their network and Cole and his minions would fit that wonderfully.