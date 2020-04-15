5 Reasons why WWE needs a female Superstar like Bray Wyatt

Who's up to perform a character unlike anything we've seen in WWE?

The WWE has the potential and talent to make a female character similar to the Fiend.

Let him in.

When Bray Wyatt debuted his new character and alter-ego associated with the Firefly Fun House, it was one of the most new and refreshing characters in all of wrestling. It not only acknowledged the past but also made that past meet the future in the Fiend's feuds.

Wyatt acted like a children's show host but warned everyone that the Fiend doesn't forget. In a world of great in-ring workers with some personality, his emergence was a harkening back to when characters were more prominent in the industry. Mankind, Kane, the Undertaker and Sting were all wrestlers that were also characters and not just an extension of a person.

Times have changed but sometimes in-ring talent can only get someone so far. It is much harder to get an outlandish character over with the WWE Universe due to the greater knowledge fans have about the inner workings of the business.

The fact still remains that as things currently sit in the women's division, there are many talented women. There just are not many "characters" among the women. Sure, there's the Man and the Queen but those are more extensions of personalities rather than actual characters.

WWE performers are sometimes like comic book characters and a woman in the company would benefit greatly from a gimmick change similar to Wyatt's. Liv Morgan came back "different" but nothing much changed except for her hair color and ring gear. It was revealed that she had a relationship with Lana, but that wasn't explored any further. Changing things up for a female star could lead someone to similar success so here are five reasons why WWE needs a female Superstar like Bray Wyatt.

#5 They can control things like in the Firefly Fun House match

Muscles and weights!

One huge benefit of doing pre-taped segments like the Firefly Fun House (at times) and the match of the same name is control. Creative can keep what they want and discard parts that they don't like. With a character like Wyatt's, not everything will make sense to everyone so editing at least helps those types of segments.

Within the actual FFH match, WWE was able to borrow from its extensive video library of the past. Not only did we see footage from WWE but also WCW. There is no shortage of past videos/segments that could be used to promote a new female star. Most of the current women have been on the roster for at least three or four years, so there is past footage that could be used.

While the live nature of things leaves very little room for error, pre-taped vignettes allow the messages to get across without much doubt. Creative can add in what they want and sometimes cut out botches when needed. Having control is always important and WWE could do the same in the presentation for a female version of Bray Wyatt.

