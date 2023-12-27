5 reasons why WWE should have aired one of their house shows instead of NXT on TV

WWE is having two house shows tonight. The company is also airing NXT on TV. The live events in question are taking place in New York and Baltimore. CM Punk is the headlining act for the event at Madison Square Garden.

The Straight Edge Superstar is having his first WWE match in almost 10 years. Punk last wrestled for the company at the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. He walked out on the company the following night on RAW.

Many fans wanted the company to air Punk’s comeback match instead of NXT on TV. Some even suggested that whole MSG house show could’ve been aired as a WWE Network special. Here are five reasons why fans should’ve got one of the house shows on television instead of NXT broadcast:

#5. Popular demand for WWE in MSG to air on TV

Madison Square Garden is considered the Mecca of professional wrestling. The Garden has hosted many iconic wrestling events over the years. The iconic arena has been a witness to some of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history.

The wrestling discourse on social media had been advocating for WWE to air one of their biggest house shows in years on television even before the event went down. While the company hasn’t aired the event on television, it has shared clips from the house show on Twitter and Instagram.

#4. Weak NXT card

Tonight’s edition of NXT was taped a week ago. This is because superstars and crew got much-deserved break for Christmas. There were no live events or televised shows between December 19 and 25 – with last night’s RAW being a best of… show.

The December 26 episode of NXT didn’t have a stacked card per se. The line-up featured Bron Breakker taking on Nathan Frazer and Eddie Thorpe against Dijak in an NXT Underground match. The company would probably have gotten more views by airing one of their house shows on television.

#3. Many popular stars worked house show

The house shows in New York and Baltimore featured talents from both RAW and SmackDown. The live event at MSG, in particular, featured multiple title matches. Superstars such as Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day put their titles on the line.

Plus, the MSG event saw the return of Sami Zayn. The former Bloodline member was brutally assaulted by Drew McIntyre weeks ago on RAW. He hasn’t appeared on television since the attack, but might show up to make a huge statement next Monday.

#2. Rare gimmick match

WWE is giving fans two gimmick matches on the same night. The December 26 episode of NXT featured Eddie Thorpe versus Dijak in an NXT Underground match. The holiday tour from MSG, meanwhile, had Cody Rhodes against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match.

The Bull Rope Match was popularized by Rhodes’ father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. The American Dream’s last pro wrestling match also happened to be a Bull Rope match against Randy Orton. The gimmick match between Rhodes and Nakamura should’ve made it to television.

#1. CM Punk’s first match in 10 years

Fan footage showed CM Punk got a huge babyface reaction when he walked to the ring for his first WWE match in 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar took on Dominik Mysterio in front of a jam-packed MSG.

WWE should’ve showcased the match on television, or at the very least, air it on Peacock or the Network to celebrate Punk’s arrival inside the squared circle. Fans can check out the results from NXT here.