Top WWE star to return and cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title on RAW: Day 1? Looking at the possibility

Drew McIntyre is getting another shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on RAW: Day 1. The Scottish Psychopath will take on defending champion Seth Rollins at the New Year’s special edition of the red brand.

McIntyre had previously failed to defeat Rollins for the title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It is possible the former multi-time world champion could lose the rematch due to an inference from a top star. The person in question is none other than Sami Zayn.

For those unaware, Zayn was assaulted by McIntyre backstage following their match on the December 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The former Honorary Uce could be back for revenge on Day 1 and cost his bitter rival the World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins.

The injury angle was reportedly done to write off Zayn from RAW. It is unknown if the former Intercontinental Champion will return to television on RAW: Day 1.

Fans can check out the current match-card for the show below:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Title Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s World Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Did Drew McIntyre injure Seth Rollins in the lead-up to WWE RAW: Day 1?

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins this past Monday on RAW. The Scottish Warrior cut an intense yet emotional promo, telling The Visionary he needed to beat him for the World Heavyweight Title.

Both men engaged in a brawl after Rollins told McIntyre he pitied him. Both men got to the outside of the ring, where McIntyre shoved the World Heavyweight Champion face-first into the barricade. He injured Rollins by hitting him onto steel steps with an inverted Alabama Slam.

It remains to be seen if the Visionary will be at his one hundred percent come WWE RAW: Day 1.