5 Reasons why WWE omitted Seth Rollins from recent roster update

WWE recently released promotional material for the international broadcasting of RAW and SmackDown on Netflix. Each piece featured five stars.

SmackDown's graphic included Cody Rhodes in the center, flanked by Roman Reigns, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and LA Knight. RAW's offering included CM Punk in the center spot. Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Jey Uso, and Gunther joined him.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was conspicuous by his absence. The Architect is one of WWE's top stars and most reliable performers, yet he wasn't included. His omission could have been for any of the following five reasons.

#5. He could be taking time off after WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most active top stars over the last seven years. He's gone through a few character shifts but always delivers with a high-risk, exciting blend of moves in the ring.

The Visionary had a minor injury last year heading into WrestleMania 40 but was able to defend the World Heavyweight title.

Rollins is nearing 40 years old, and some of the wear-and-tear could be taking its toll more now than ever. Many stars take time off after WrestleMania, so 2025 could be The Architect's time to do so.

#4. The current top stars on RAW

Even with his title lineage, WWE officials may not see Seth Rollins as the top star on RAW in 2025. He always delivers in his matches and promos, but the rosters are always changing with free-agent additions and NXT promotions.

Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champ, and CM Punk is back in WWE. Rollins may be one of the brand's top performers, but he may not be the top performer currently.

The graphic was to promote the stars WWE wants to push, but the former Money in the Bank winner has been recently eclipsed by some names. He's also likely to take the pinfall at WrestleMania, so a big loss could have factored into his omission.

#3. A potential move to SmackDown for a blockbuster WWE feud

Will Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns team up on CM Punk at WrestleMania? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

WWE may have omitted Rollins from the promotional graphic for a simple reason - he's moving to SmackDown. The WWE Draft is around the corner after The Showcase of the Immortals.

If he's slated to swap brands, officials may not want to promote him for RAW if he's moving to the blue brand. The obvious reason for a move could be to feud with Roman Reigns.

The former Shield members are destined to fight forever, but involving Punk keeps them from writing the next chapter of their one-on-one feud.

#2. It's hard to compete with Jey Uso's popularity

The phrase 'go with the hot hand' is a mantra head coaches use in professional sports. Rollins had his times ascending the mountain, including ending Brock Lesnar's reign a few years back.

The Visionary has always been a reliable performer and will excel with any material/feud he's given. The problem for The Architect is that the last two years have been about Jey Uso's rise in popularity as a singles star.

Uso has challenged for both major titles on RAW, even briefly winning the Intercontinental Championship. Officials are behind Jey. Otherwise, he wouldn't have won the Royal Rumble over John Cena.

The Yeet Master has the hot hand and is extremely popular across the globe. The promotional graphic is for international markets, so even though Rollins' theme is easy to sing along to, Jey is hotter at the moment.

#1. There were only five spots

With a change in rosters comes a change in the hierarchy of all WWE brands. Rollins has long been one of RAW's top stars, but things change each year. The graphic features only five spots.

WrestleMania is in sight, and Jey and Gunther are battling over RAW's top prize. CM Punk transcends promotions, which is why he's likely in the center of the poster.

Iyo Sky is the current champion and faces the former titleholder at WrestleMania 41. Rollins, unfortunately, doesn't hold a title at the moment. Bron Breakker does, but he was also left out of the graphic.

There are only so many spots, and officials chose the stars they are currently pushing atop RAW. Charlotte Flair is talked up as the best women's wrestler, but she isn't a champ at the moment. She wasn't included on SmackDown's graphic.

