5 Reasons why Logan Paul will eventually be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

For those in the WWE Universe? Here's the 'reality' of the situation: Logan Paul will be the Undisputed Universal Champion someday. You might as well carve it in stone right now, wrestling fans.

Before Paul made his debut at this year's WrestleMania, the perception among some fans and critics was that he was a spoiled rich kid. A YouTube brat who just got everything he wanted handed to him. Another punk kid who doesn't belong in the business, they said.

Then? He shocked the world.

To say that Paul's initial outing was a success would be an understatement. He drove the crowd crazy when he hit the ring at WrestleMania in Dallas, and with cameras flashing, he stole the show. His physical skills were dominant, and he showed an aptitude for the squared circle that very few first-timers are able to acquire.

And now? He has set his sights on conquering even higher mountains in WWE.

Based on what we've seen so far, it's hard to bet against the 26-year-old icon. Here's why Logan Paul will emerge as WWE's franchise player eventually...

#5 - He has promo skills

Logan Paul has spent years in front of a camera, dealing with haters. What sets him and his brother, Jake, apart is that they have no fear of addressing their audience. Quite frankly? They were bold enough to say some things others might be scared to say, and made very few apologies for it.

While that may rub some folks the wrong way, it's truly an asset in the sports entertainment industry. The fact that Paul can play the role of a stuck up, rich kid can fall into play here. Or, he could be scripted as just a young man who caught a lucky break and is living his dream.

No matter the situation, Paul has shown that he can effectively communicate who he is as a personality, and present himself to the WWE Universe accordingly.

#4 - Paul already has a natural enemy in former WWE Champion The Miz

It comes down to the reality TV star vs. the YouTube star here. I guess you could call it Gen X vs. Gen Y, as well.

Either way? The Miz and Logan Paul represent all that some say is 'wrong' with professional wrestling in the modern era. They're two performers who aren't supposed to be here; apparently, they didn't pay their mythical 'dues.'

Instead of going the traditional route into the wrestling business, Paul was a star FIRST, then decided to try his hand at wrestling. While this may be a no-no among hardscrabble wrestling veterans, it's a symbol of the era we live in now.

The Miz was in the same situation almost 20 years ago. He went the non-traditional route in becoming a future Hall of Famer, despite all his doubters. Paul could do the same, and basically have a friend/rival relationship for years to come. The angle is right there for the taking.

#3 - He's already media savvy

Many WWE Superstars have to be coached up in order to deal with the media. And to be fair, that's pretty understandable. It can be pretty overwhelming to go from wrestling in high school gymnasiums to the bright lights of prime television.

Paul is already a celebrity, and a controversial one at that. He's already taken all the slings and arrows in terms of what the media might throw at him.

This might seem like a small piece of the puzzle, but it's an important one. Logan Paul is the kind of kid with a million dollar smile and enough smarts to infatuate an audience. It's easy to picture him making talk show appearances with a title belt draped over his shoulder.

Watch out, Jimmy Kimmel... this kid is for real, and knows how to command a crowd. He might even take your job someday.

#2 - Like it or not? Logan Paul has proven that he's a great athlete on several different levels

For a young man who never really trained to be a wrestler, Paul looked pretty sharp in the ring. That's because his athletic ability makes up for a lack of experience.

There were moments in the WrestleMania match against the Mysterios where things went off track a bit. However, Rey Jr. and Logan were able to right the ship due to their athleticism and natural instincts.

Get The Tables @GetDaTables



#WWE



I think people forget how good Logan Paul was at WrestleMania. I think people forget how good Logan Paul was at WrestleMania. #WWE https://t.co/xee2ySrODZ

The fact that Paul is this far along in his development is amazing. That's not something you can teach. It's just something you are born with. It's pretty clear that this WWE upstart has not only eyes in the back of his head, but also great reactionary skills. These are the early earmarks of greatness in the squared circle.

#1 - Star Power

WWE has always strived to make their presence felt in terms of the mainstream media. They sometimes value the opinions of the writers over at TMZ more than they care about the thoughts of the fan base.

With Paul? They can have the best of both worlds. No matter what he does in WWE, it will draw attention. If the creative team can script his story in the proper manner, all those Hollywood types will sit up and take notice. He's that established, especially among younger fans.

The bottom line is that this young man has turned himself into a commercial property. He is a franchise all on his own. He didn't get there by accident; he just happens to be one of those people who attracts an audience - no matter what he does or where he goes.

This kind of commodity can pay huge dividends for WWE in the long haul, provided that they build him properly and let him do the rest.

If there was ever someone who could bust through WWE's glass ceiling? Logan Paul might just be the one. It wouldn't be shocking to see the promotion put the Undisputed Universal Championship on this world-famous YouTuber and see if he can carry them to a billion views and beyond...

