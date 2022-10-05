5 reasons why Austin Theory may have lost his way on WWE RAW

When Austin Theory burst onto the WWE scene, he immediately received the star treatment. His sterling smile and spontaneous selfies were a sports entertainment dream.

The talented 25-year-old has a ton of potential, and he's already shown that by not only winning the WWE United States Championship on one occasion, but he's also currently Mr. Money in the Bank.

However, in recent weeks, it seems as if Mr. Theory has been de-emphasized, at least for the time being. That's not to say that he still isn't a valuable member of the roster. His star hasn't fallen that far, but it has been tarnished a bit in the last few weeks. Suddenly, he's no longer looking like the future franchise player some hoped he might be.

Here are five reasons why Austin Theory seems to have lost some of his momentum in WWE lately.

#5 - His WWE United States Championship reign was short and not very productive for his character

First title reign in WWE Main Roster & Vince McMahon even comes out to celebrate with him.



#WWERaw Austin Theory is the NEW US Champ.First title reign in WWE Main Roster & Vince McMahon even comes out to celebrate with him.WWE raking Theory to the Moon. Austin Theory is the NEW US Champ.First title reign in WWE Main Roster & Vince McMahon even comes out to celebrate with him. WWE raking Theory to the Moon.#WWERaw https://t.co/x8TzFS95fo

The litmus test for Austin Theory came when he surprisingly defeated Finn Balor for the United States Championship. At the time, it seemed like part of the natural arc of his story and a logical next step in his career.

Unfortunately, it was a lackluster run with the gold, and WWE officials took notice. Theory never got the chance to take the ball and run with it, and he did very little to set himself apart.

Soon, Bobby Lashley was chosen to dethrone him. If this initial reign was a chance for Theory to prove that he was championship-caliber material, then his first go-around left something to be desired.

Some of this can be attributed to bad writing. However, that also doesn't factor in the portion of the fan base which thought he was worthy of a significant title, just not that soon.

#4 - To a specific portion of the audience, he has 'go-home heat'

Sadly, some people just naturally don't like this kid. Even though his brash and obnoxious attitude is a part of his heel character, there's something natural about the precocious WWE Superstar.

To be blunt: Theory has a highly punchable face, and hearing him brag about himself only throws fuel on that fire. Somewhere stuck in a few fans' psyches is that the young star is like that away from the arena.

Perhaps that says something about his skills playing 'the bad guy.' But it sometimes has the worst effect possible - the one that makes fans want to turn the channel... because you turn their stomachs.

#3 - Fans are starting to believe that he will fail when he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase

#WWERAW Austin Theory is already my least favorite Mr. Money in the Bank EVER.And that is saying something, because I HATED Lesnar’s win with a passion.Here’s hoping he cashes in on Reigns at Summerslam and gets squashed by the Tribal Chief in about 30 seconds. Austin Theory is already my least favorite Mr. Money in the Bank EVER. And that is saying something, because I HATED Lesnar’s win with a passion. Here’s hoping he cashes in on Reigns at Summerslam and gets squashed by the Tribal Chief in about 30 seconds. #WWERAW https://t.co/ng3oTufBGM

Initially, it was believed that Austin Theory winning the 2022 Money in the Bank men's ladder match was his springboard to the top level. He's been looming in the shadows, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike gold.

However, his attempted cash-ins have already been thwarted, and it's looking less and less like he's ready for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Theory's time with the briefcase may end up being a lot like Baron Corbin's run as Mr. Money in the Bank. He was stopped by a bigger star, John Cena when he decided it was his time. Then he shuffled away from the main event scene shortly after that.

Unfortunately for Austin Theory, it appears he may end up suffering the same fate as the former 'Lone Wolf.' It's much more likely that he will lose his shot and be forced back to square one.

#2 - The hype may have been too much

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Austin Theory on how John Cena motivated him Austin Theory on how John Cena motivated him 💯 https://t.co/3ZVinNxJlB

When a young WWE Superstar gets compared to a longtime star or an unforgettable legend, there's a lot of pressure to live up to those expectations.

Once the bar has been set, anyone who falls short is judged forever. That's a sad part of the professional wrestling industry. In the era of rapid-fire social media, vicious vitriol travels fast.

For Theory, his doppelganger happens to be John Cena. Even Vince McMahon himself is said to have drawn that comparison. That's pretty high praise, considering the former boss created Big Match John. He is one of the absolute jewels of WWE, so for Theory to even be mentioned in the same breath is remarkable.

If Austin Theory folds under that pressure or is dramatically rewritten in the grand scheme of things, all of his efforts will be for naught. Being compared to a legendary champion is one thing; being one is much harder.

#1 - Austin Theory needed Vince McMahon's backing more than we thought

Austin Theory was known as Vince McMahon's hand-picked chosen one when he made his way to the main roster - between the 'mystery of the Faberge egg' and McMahon essentially handing him both the United States Title AND his Money in the Bank victory as well.

It was pretty clear that both onscreen and off, Mr. McMahon had high hopes for his fabulous phenom. That's why the kid from A-Town was one of the performers most affected by the boss' sudden departure. Since the former CEO stepped down, Theory has been minimized a bit in his role as the briefcase holder.

That's not to say he isn't getting much TV time, but he's most definitely being portrayed differently now. While it's doubtful that Triple H has any animosity towards Austin Theory, he has cooled him down a bit. It's possible that Theory could lose the Money in the Bank briefcase before he opens it again.

The 25-year-old will probably spend many years as a massive WWE Superstar, and there's no denying his vast talents. But for now, it seems he has been lost in the shuffle. Hopefully, he and the promotion will find a way to relight the fire in the Austin Theory persona again.

