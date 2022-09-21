5 Reasons why the WWE Universe isn't responding well to Damage CTRL

So far, the WWE Universe has been enjoying nearly everything we've seen from the Triple H Era. Since taking over the reigns of the promotion, The Game has made swift and successful changes to the product.

One of the additions to WWE programming was the new faction known as Damage CTRL. Led by Bayley, the trio is rounded out by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Considering Bayley's success in the past, it made sense to put the multi-time world champion with two fresh faces. It gives them the rub and establishes an identity for them right off the bat. That's what the promotion seems to be doing with Damage CTRL.

That was the plan, anyway. So far, however, the audience hasn't really responded to the new faction. Here are five reasons why the WWE Universe hasn't been all that receptive to Damage CTRL.

#5 - Too much, too soon

Let's face it: There has been a LOT going on in WWE in recent weeks. Old faces have popped back up and names like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano are getting a lot of attention right now. That doesn't even factor in all the talent that is involved in crossovers with NXT.

So, in many ways, it's not really Damage CTRL's fault that they haven't taken hold of the audience yet. There's been a lot to digest, and the group's debut just kind of blended in with everything else.

Even their tag title win was a bit contrived, as they should have won the tournament in the first place. It's not good for a trio that's trying to establish their identity. Hopefully, Damage CTRL will find their niche and not just follow the same old formula.

#4 - Relative newcomers

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are known to the vast majority of the WWE Universe, they are still relatively 'new faces'. Some fans only watch the main shows and not the third brand. So for that portion of the viewing audience, Bayley's sidekicks might as well be rookies.

Kai and SKY are both great wrestlers and were truly overdue to have finally made the main roster on a regular basis. They will no doubt make terrific WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - probably on multiple occasions.

For now, they are still establishing themselves. That's one of the main reasons they have been included as part of Damage CTRL. WWE wants to see if they can borrow some of Bayley's star power.

#3 - There are too many factions in WWE, and in professional wrestling as a whole

It seems like every major star in professional wrestling has some kind of faction or hangers-on around them. AEW is littered with them. NJPW is built on them. And WWE has been no exception. With the exception of The Bloodline, most factions have been ineffective.

It becomes almost a chore to remember who is in what group, and quite frankly, most wrestling fans don't care all that much. Unless a group has a really cool name or gimmick (like the nWo, D-Generation X, Bullet Club, etc.), it's usually just an excuse to slap mismatched names together.

Several members of the roster have already been in more than one squad over their time in WWE. So, seeing another faction pop up kind of receives a collective yawn these days.

#2 - Unfortunately, Bayley just doesn't have the star power of the other members of the Four Horsewomen

Out of the Four Horsemen of NXT (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley), the leader of Damage CTRL is the least famous or popular. That's just a fact. While Bayley may be a big star in WWE, she doesn't transcend the product like the other three women.

That's not to say that Bayley isn't a star in her own right. She is certainly a decorated champion and has engaged in some groundbreaking matches in the women's division.

Having said that? She's just not quite at the level where putting a young wrestler with her necessarily means they can become a star. When compared to someone like Becky Lynch, for example, Bayley doesn't have the same kind of 'rub' to provide. She just doesn't have the same commanding presence.

#1 - Lack of communication

Bayley is not a great spokesperson for any group. She is better served coming in at the end of a promo and putting a punctuation mark on it. She can be clever, but in reality... she's mostly just a 'script reciter.'

However? She's now the spokesperson for her own faction, and it's not going so well. While 'heel Bayley' has brought out a lot of her verbal skills, she still isn't a strong enough promo to carry her own faction. Even her supposedly witty retorts sound contrived and almost plastic in nature.

To be fair, many of her fans think Bayley delivers GREAT promos, but they seem to be flat and emotionless.

Now she is being asked to not only get herself over in promos, but to also get her cohorts over as well. That's been a tall order thus far, and she's not quite living up to the role. Unfortunately, some people have the gift of gab and some don't. Bayley doesn't, despite her sincere efforts to improve.

This puts an even greater burden on the group to establish a name for themselves. If they don't solve these problems now, they may be forced to do a little 'damage control' themselves down the line.

