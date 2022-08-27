5 Reasons why WWE fans should universally praise Bobby Lashley

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has pretty much done it all in terms of a professional wrestling career. The list of his accolades are arguably never-ending, as he has impressed fans across several promotions.

The 6'3", 275-pound powerhouse is one of the greatest athletes ever to grace the hallowed squared circle. He's a decorated champion and a shoo-in for the WWE Hall of Fame once he decides to hang up his boots.

Lashley has become so good that we sometimes don't realize how much pro wrestling prowess he truly possesses. It's hard to take this man who's built out of granite for granted.

He's held the WWE Championship on two occasions and is a four-time IMPACT World Champion. Needless to say, Bobby Lashley's trophy case is already full, and he's still stacking more hardware on top of it.

On top of that, there are several 'it factors' that have made him the all-encompassing superstar he is today.

Here are five reasons why the WWE Universe should pay their respects to The All Mighty.

#5. Bobby Lashley is an established and legitimate athlete

Lashley's amateur accomplishments are incredible. He was the NAIA Champion in the 177-pound division and was considered an Olympic hopeful. Almost everywhere Bobby Lashley has ever been, whether it's been on the mat, in the ring, or in the octagon, he's re-written the record books.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Bobby Lashley's new entrance is the definition of DOPE. Bobby Lashley's new entrance is the definition of DOPE. https://t.co/tAlGZUceCa

A physical specimen whose numbers are unmeasurable, The All Mighty continues to amaze us regularly with his with the thunder of his power and the lightning of his speed.

Bobby Lashley is a one-in-a-million athlete. When he enters an arena, he doesn't have to say anything. The WWE Universe can immediately feel his superior prowess.

#4. Lashley is genuinely likable

Known for being friendly with the fanbase, the former WWE Champion has always been quick to flash a smile or sign an autograph. He's a true ambassador for World Wrestling Entertainment and someone who kids can look up to as a bona fide hero.

His quiet demeanor is something that the WWE Universe can truly respect. He wears his cool persona like a crown, and is always dressed for success. He's a champion in terms of how he carries himself. There's no denying that.

#3. Lashley took part in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all-time

Whether you love or hate Donald Trump on this one is irrelevant; what matters is that the 'Battle of the Billionaires' might be the event that put Bobby Lashley in the biggest spotlight of his life.

The All Mighty went into his match with the late Umaga at WrestleMania with something precious on the line: The luxurious locks of Trump vs. the magnificent mane of Mr. McMahon.

Lashley prevailed on that night and made history as his pinfall win led to the former WWE Chairman getting a haircut on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Bobby Lashley is a legitimate hero who once thwarted a crime

WWE's resident fan favorite has been a superhero in real life as well. The current United States Champion once took control of an armed robbery, diffusing the situation and capturing the perpetrator. He may have even saved lives due to his willingness to put his life on the line for others.

Sadly, the knee injury he suffered in his act of bravery would sideline his chances of making the United States Olympic Team that year. But his courage in the line of fire symbolized the soldier that Bobby Lashley truly is. He's displayed that same type of courage as a respected WWE Superstar.

#1. The best is yet to come for The All Mighty in WWE

As much as Bobby Lashley has already achieved, he still has so much more left in the tank. A proud warrior, he still likely has a couple more world title reigns to go before he eventually pulls back his schedule and retires.

Having said that, he's by no means ready it call it quits right away. Lashley will stack up plenty of titles en route to a potential Hall of Fame. Blue chip athletes like him aren't allergic to gold.

Lucas Fortwengler @LucasFortwengl6 The all Mighty Champion The United States Champion Ever Bobby Lashley The all Mighty Champion The United States Champion Ever Bobby Lashley https://t.co/Eh7aJfzLoD

As he continues his tour of excellence, The All Mighty is traveling on the path to immortality. He will arguably go down as one of the greatest performers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's career in wrestling so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Superstars you may not know have served in the army:

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha